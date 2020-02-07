Advertisement

The prime minister defined his government’s changing approach to the region and reiterated that he had made Delhi very close to them.

Guwahati / Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that the new Bodo peace agreement would bring peace and development to Assam. During a large public rally in Assam’s Bodo Territorial Area District (BTAD) in Kokrajhar, Modi said it was time to work together. “A canard is being spread out from which lakhs of people will come from outside after the CAA is enacted. Nothing of the sort will happen,” he said.

The prime minister also urged Kashmiri fighters, other banned outfits in the northeast, and the Naxalites to lay down their arms, join the national mainstream, and “celebrate life.” He also attacked the former non-BJP governments for “postponing” a solution to troublesome problems that alienated people and made them lose their belief in democracy and the constitution.

Advertisement

“Those who still have bombs, cannons, and bullets in Kashmir, other parts of the northeast, and the Naxalites … Come back. Join the mainstream. Wapas according to aiye aur jeevan ka jashn manaiye (come back and celebrate life, ”he said.

Mr. Modi said he was confident that the agreement signed by the center, the Assam government and the Bodo groups would bring lasting peace, unlike previous agreements signed with the insurgents in 1993 and 2003.

The prime minister, who visited Assam for the first time after parliament passed the new citizenship law, had previously canceled two visits, including one with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for various reasons.

Modi praised the rally as one of the largest public gatherings and said that national interest was the main concern of his government. “If national interest is your main concern, you cannot let situations exist as they are. The whole problem of the Northeast was serious and we worked on it with a new approach. We have the aspirations and emotional context of the different regions of the world Understand the Northeast. We talked to them and made them feel like we were our own. This has helped reduce extremism. There used to be about 1,000 murders in

Due to extremism in the northeast, the situation is normal and peaceful on average today, ”he confirmed his commitment to end the violence.

The prime minister defined his government’s changing approach to the region and reiterated that he had made Delhi very close to them. “It used to be thought that this region was far from Delhi. Today Delhi is close by and listens to you with care. We made sure that every 10-15 days a central minister visits the northeast, spends the night, talks to people, and solves their problems. Our ministers have spent a lot of time here and solved many problems. My government receives direct feedback and makes the right decisions, ”said the Prime Minister.

He said: “Thousands of people in the northeast have lived like refugees in their own country in the past. Now they are fully rehabilitated. The people of India were afraid to come here one day. Now they’re setting it up as the next tourist destination. Has that suddenly changed? No. The states of Northeast India were previously considered recipients. Now they are seen as engines for development. “

He also pointed out that most states in the northeast were under the control of the armed forces when the BJP came to power. “After our takeover, most regions of Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are free of AFSPA. Business people used to be unwilling to invest in the region, but that has changed. For a long time there was a fight for a home in the northeast. Today they have accepted India as their home, ”said Modi.

Modi assured the Bodo leadership that New Delhi will meet all commitments and said: “We are also working on education, skills and sport for the youth in the northeast. We also built new hostels for northeastern students in Delhi and Bengaluru. New train stations, new railway lines, new airports, new waterways and Internet connections – the amount of work that is being done today is unprecedented. “

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) to restore peace in West Assam. Previously, ABSU President Pramod Boro thanked the Prime Minister for his government’s initiative to end the atmosphere of violence that has shaken the community in the past three decades.

end of

Advertisement