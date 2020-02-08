Advertisement

Waynesboro, Georgia – A police sergeant in Waynesboro, Georgia is hailed as a hero after a recently released body camera video shows him saving a baby who can’t breathe. Harold Drummond took action when he saw 6-month-old AJ Sherrod outside a dollar general store last month.

“When I looked down on baby AJ, I looked into my son’s face. I looked down into my grandson’s face,” said Drummond.

AJ, who suffered from a respiratory infection, saved his knowledge of 2-finger CPR in infants. According to CBS subsidiary WGCL-TV, AJ’s family was taken to a children’s hospital when he stopped breathing and they went to the emergency call.

“He was in the right place at the right time and he allowed God to use it to help us save the baby,” said Angel Collins, AJ’s mother.

She said the “what if” were unimaginable and life without one of her twins would be unthinkable. Even Drummond got constipated when he thought about what could have happened.

“It’s hard because we do it,” he said. “And you know that a lot of people don’t know that we are human too.”

