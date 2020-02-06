Advertisement

LONDON – Boeing has identified a new issue with the 737 Max software changes, but the company says the issue will not further delay the return of the grounded aircraft to flight.

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, discussed the issue with reporters in London on Thursday.

Dickson indicated that the FAA could conduct a certification flight for the Max in the next few weeks. This flight will be an important milestone in Boeing’s efforts to receive the aircraft’s FAA recertification this summer.

“Once we have the certification flight behind us and the data from the certification flight is available, the steps are more predictable from then on because there are fewer variables,” said Dickson. “But we have to get to these points before we can predict anything.”

Boeing shares gained around 4% in afternoon trading.

The new software problem warns pilots of a system that allows the aircraft to be moved up or down by moving part of the tail. A Boeing spokesman said testing new software for the Max found that the light wasn’t working properly.

“We are making a change to the 737 MAX software before the fleet is brought back into service to ensure that this indicator light only comes on as intended,” said spokesman Gordon Johndroe. The company does not expect Boeing’s estimate of a return to service for Max to change in the middle of the year, he said.

Dickson said that the design of the aircraft is just one factor that is under investigation. The FAA’s work will also address human performance and aircraft maintenance issues, he said.

“We need to look at all of these issues more holistically,” he said.

The 737 Max was devastated in March 2019 after a crash in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Koenig reported from Dallas.

