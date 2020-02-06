Advertisement

File image of the Boeing-made F / A-18F Super Hornet fighters flying in formation Bloomberg

Lucknow: U.S. Defense Maj. Boeing is planning trials with his F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet aircraft on a ski jump ramp to prove his ability as the company considers the Indian Navy’s billion dollar deal on 57 fighter jets.

“Test plans are underway. We’ll be rigorously checking our planes for ski jumps, ”said Thom Breckenridge, vice president of international sales (strike, surveillance and mobility) at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, at DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow.

Breckenridge declined to go into a specific timeline, declaring that the aircraft would meet Indian requirements and that they were in discussion with the Indian Navy for the trials.

Carrier-based hunters are divided into three main categories: STOVL (short take-off and vertical landing), STOBAR (short take-off but arrested salvage) and CATOBAR (catapulted take-off but arrested salvage).

Indian aircraft carriers, both INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous aircraft carrier under construction, are using STOBAR technology with the help of a ski jump.

However, the Super Hornets take off from American aircraft carriers with CATOBAR technology.

A ski jump is the upward curved ramp on the deck of aircraft carriers, which offers a sufficient launch stroke for fighter jets.

Selection of American jets brings the USA and India closer

Breckenridge said the plane could land with the safety wire used by India and no new type was required.

Interestingly, the Boeing official also said when pitching for the Super Hornets that the selection of the American fighter would bring the United States and India closer.

In 2018, the Indian Navy issued a Request for Information (RFI) for 57 fighter jets designed as day and night-capable, weather-independent, multi-purpose deck fighter aircraft for air defense and aviation – to-surface operations, buddy fueling , Reconnaissance etc. of IN aircraft carriers ”.

The Navy currently operates INS Vikramaditya Russian MIG-29K jets.

The idea is to have a different type of combat for the first domestic aircraft carrier that will be built in Cochin and for the second domestic aircraft carrier that is still in the planning phase.

Six aircraft are currently compatible for carrier carrier flight – Rafale (Dassault, France), F / A-18 (Boeing, USA), MIG-29K (Russia), F-35B, F-35C (Lockheed Martin, USA) and Gripen ( Saab, Sweden).

One of the foreign fighters that will be finally selected, along with the indigenous twin-engine deck fighter aircraft (TEDBF), will be the mainstay of the Navy for the next 30 to 40 years, a naval officer said.

Boeing in conversation with IAF

Boeing and the Indian Air Force are in talks about performance-based logistics (PBL) for the Apache attack helicopter fleet and Chinook heavy lift.

PBL support would require the deployment of Boeing personnel at the IAF bases, from where the helicopters will be used to support service and maintenance, just as in the case of C-17 aircraft.

This would ensure that the fleet is 80 percent available around the clock.

A similar contract also exists between Boeing and the Indian Navy for the maintenance of the P8i aircraft for maritime reconnaissance and submarine defense.

“The contract includes a guarantee clause of two months. Talks between Boeing and the IAF are currently ongoing, ”said a Boeing official.

The first four of the 15 Chinook CH-47F (I) ordered by IAF 2015 arrived in India in February last year. The first four of the 22 Apache AH-64E arrived in India last July.

Boeing would hand over the last five (each) of the two types of helicopters this year.

