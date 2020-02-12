File photo of the pilots of the Indian Air Force (image) Force India

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: U.S. Defense Major Boeing could offer the Indian Air Force its twin-engine tactical F-15EX fighter as part of the upcoming contest for 114 new fighter jets that India has been planning to purchase for some time.

This would be in addition to the F / A 18 Block III Super Hornets that Boeing already offers to the IAF.

“In anticipation of a further definition of the requirements of the Indian Air Force, we have applied for a license for the F-15 so that we are ready to share the full range of possible solutions in our fighter portfolio when appropriate,” said a statement by Company following questions about this issue.

Boeing employees told ThePrint that applying for a license is a routine step that allows the company to provide flexible information about solutions because the IAF has not yet published their requirements.

Under US regulations, the company must obtain an export license from its government before offering its product to a second country.

FlightGlobal was the first to report on the development, citing Kelli Seybolt, U.S. Air Force Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, that Boeing had applied for an export license for India for the F-15EX.

Also read: India starts manufacturing parts for Rafale fighter jets in Nagpur

Number of companies already in combat

If Boeing offers the aircraft to the IAF at all, the F-15EX will join eight other fighters – Rafale from France, Boeing’s own F / A 18, Lockheed Martins F-21, the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Swedish Gripen E, and the Russian MiG -35 and Su-35.

The F-15EX is the latest version of the successful Eagle range. The US Air Force ordered eight of the fighters last year as part of a $ 985 million deal.

Improvements over previous F-15s include an active electronically scanned array radar and an improved payload.

A long process

The IAF’s efforts to procure the aircraft were a lengthy process.

The squad released an Information Request (RFI) in 2018 after its previous offer to procure 126 fighter jets had been scrapped.

After the agreement with the French over 36 Rafales in a fly-away state, the government and the IAF began to issue a tender for single-engine fighter jets, taking into account the costs.

The Department of Defense surprised, however, when it questioned the need for a single-engine foreign fighter when the Indigenous Light Aircraft Program (LCA) was running. This prompted the IAF to realign its needs and to launch an RFI in April 2018 that did not limit its requirements to single-engine hunters.

However, the entire project remains in the doldrums as the military is forced into a corner for budgetary reasons. The IAF saw a decrease in the allocation of funds in the Union budget 2020-21.

Also read: New Delhi receives Washington NASAMS II missile shield

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message