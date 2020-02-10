Advertisement

HOUSTON – Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer when the time ran out to give Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening.

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell ended the tournament with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for jazz, which won for the second time in a row after five consecutive defeats.

Advertisement

They had to return after P.J. Tucker’s threesome from the corner of Houston with a 1.6 second lead gave them a two point lead. After a break, Bogdanovic came off the canvas and hit a competitive 29-foot mark to bring jazz victory.

Mike Conley added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Jazz shot 49%, including 15 out of 38 at 3 hands.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook shot 18 out of 33 while Harden was 11 out of 23, 2 out of 13 with 3 hands. Robert Covington had 14 points and Danuel House Jr. had 10 for Houston. The missiles fired 46%, including 15 out of 42 at 3 hands.

After two seconds, Covington hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28 seconds to the left to take Houston 110-109 in the lead. Tucker polluted Mitchell, who made both free throws to give Jazz a 111-110 lead.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Coach Quin Snyder was called for a technical foul of 7:29 that remained in the fourth. ‘Jazz recorded 16 sales, which made the Rockets 21 points. Utah beat Houston 48: 36.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon (left lower leg bruise) missed the game on Sunday after injuring himself on Friday. Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said Gordon is day after day and it would be in the air if Gordon played Tuesday night. ‘Thabo Sefolosha was whistled for a technical foul with 38 seconds in the third quarter.

FACES IN QUANTITY

In the Hall of Fame, first basist Jeff Bagwell and the New Orleans Saints, who ran back Alvin Kamara, sat on the sidelines.

NEXT

Jazz visits Mavericks on Monday.

Houston will host Celtics on Tuesday.

Advertisement