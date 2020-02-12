Advertisement

The Bohemia have announced a partnership with Amnesty International ahead of this year’s League of Ireland campaign.

The Dublin Club’s away shirt for 2020 bears the label “Refugees Welcome” to represent the silhouette of a refugee family who are committed to an end to the direct provision system.

The jersey also has the words “Love Football, Hate Racism” on the collar.

Daniel Lambert, Director of Bohemian FC, said: “We are delighted to be able to present this very special jersey today, made possible by our main club partner Des Kelly Interiors.

Football is a universal language and can be a means for the benefit of our society. At the center of the Bohemian identity are inclusiveness and the desire to use football as a means of improving our society as a whole.

“We made the decision to use our shirt alongside Amnesty International as a platform to highlight a very real and pressing issue in Ireland, that of direct delivery.

“This builds on a deep and lasting relationship that we have built with MASI and on multiple engagements with people who live in direct provision.

“Bohemian FC and its supporters have an incredible track record of social justice,” said Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland.

“We have long respected the practical solidarity that they have shown to asylum and refugee seekers, and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring our supporters together to call for an end to direct care.

“Direct provision is an ongoing human rights scandal. The system is fundamentally flawed because it keeps people in limbo for years and isolates them from communities under inhumane, institutionalized conditions.

“We know that there are challenges like the current real estate crisis, but successive governments have been doing this for 20 years. We need a new approach that protects human rights. The direct care system harms people, especially vulnerable groups such as victims of torture and children and families. So no more excuses. That must have an end. “

Kris Twardek [left] and Andre Wright at today’s launch of Bohemians FC 2020 away jersey at Dalymount Park. Image: sports file

Lucky Khambule, Coordinator for the Movement of Asylum Seekers, said: “The movement of asylum seekers in Ireland values ​​the relationship we have built with Bohemian FC over the years. The team is opening the stadium to events.

“We would like to congratulate Bohs on the start and look forward to further cooperation. We thank the entire Phibsborough community for their continued support.”

Their League of Ireland campaign begins on Saturday, February 15th, in Dalymount Park with a derby fight against Shamrock Rovers.

