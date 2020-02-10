Advertisement

The marketing material that Neon used last year to promote Parasite focused on one sentence: “act like you own the place.” But on Sunday evening at the Oscars 2020, director Bong Joon Ho did not have to worry about performance. He lived in the head of the Academy without rent and took home three individual Oscars – including the best director and as producer for Parasite, the surprise that won the best photo. (The film also won the best international feature film, a prize that technically belongs to the country of South Korea.)

That abundance of little gold men led to a viral moment at the Governors Awards immediately after the ceremony, when Bong sheepishly apologized to the Oscar engravers who had to process all his hardware. “Sorry for the hard work,” Bong said in a video from Variety. “Too much.”

Bong’s three individual Oscars, and the fourth that he accepted as the best international feature film for Parasite, brought him into the same conversation as Walt Disney, who won four individual Oscars at the 26th Annual Academy Awards. Some even claimed that the Bong’s victories meant that the director had committed Disney for the honor – but again, the best international top prize goes to the country of origin of the film, not to the individual filmmaker.

Even more: winning three Oscars is a performance that places Bong in a special company. Only 11 people have won three prizes in a single Oscars ceremony, with Birdman writer-director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu the most recent person to score the hat trick during the 2015 ceremony. Joel and Ethan Coen (for No Country for Old Men), Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh (for Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), James Cameron (for Titanic), James L. Brooks (for love conditions), Francis Ford Coppola (for The Godfather Part II), EGOT receiver Marvin Hamlisch (for The Way We Were and The Sting), and Billy Wilder (for The Apartment) are the other people who win three Oscars in a single year. Bong, Inarritu and Wilder are the only three who win original screenplay, director and photo.

In short: Bong owned the place.

