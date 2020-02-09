Advertisement

Bong Joon Ho overcame the chances – and delayed his plans to celebrate – when he won his third Oscar of the night and took home the best director for his work on “Parasite” at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“After winning the best international feature film, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax,” said Bong through his translator. “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I wrote deep in my heart:” The most personal is the most creative. “

He then asked the crowd to pay tribute to Martin Scorsese, who was also nominated for Best Director for “The Irishman”.

“When I was in school, I studied Martin Scoreses films,” said Bong. “Being nominated was a huge honor – I never thought I would win.

“When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my films, Quentin (Tarantino, another candidate in this category) always put my films on his list,” he continued.

Then he pointed to his third Oscar statue and wished he could share it with all of the nominees.

“And Todd (Phillips from” Joker “) and Sam (Mendes from” 1917 “), great directors that I admire, if the academy allows it, I want to have a Texas chainsaw, divide the Oscar into five parts and divide it him with everyone else. ” You, ”said Bong.

“Thank you. I’ll drink until the next morning. Thank you.”

Elton John and Bernie Taupin have received many awards for their work over the years, but an Oscar was only a dream until John, who sings and writes the music, and Taupin, who always wrote the words, the best original song for ” (I will love myself again) “by” Rocketman “.

John mouthed the words “Oh my god” when their names were given. Taupin came on the stage and announced “Wow, that’s not bad.”

Both thanked the team that made the biography of John’s life, but above all, each other.

“Since I’m here with this guy, I have no words for it,” said Taupin. “This is just a justification for 53 years of only doing what we do.”

Elton added: “Many thanks to Bernie, who has been constant in my life. When I was screwed up when I was normal, he was always there for me. “

