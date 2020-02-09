Advertisement

Since the premiere at the Cannes film festival in 2019, Best Picture nominated Parasite has become a complete phenomenon. And the director of the film too. In addition to co-writing and directing one of the best films of the year, Bong Joon Ho’s best awards-seasonal moments prove that he has truly revived the Oscar campaign that led to the February 9 awards.

The 2019-2020 awards season has been historic for Bong; he is the first Korean director to win the Palme d’Or in Cannes and is nominated for a Best director Oscar. (He has also been nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Parasite is on for Best Foreign Film and Best Picture, as well as Best Production Design and Best Editing.) But in addition to all the prizes that Bong has taken home this season for his work on the film, the director also won fans’ hearts everywhere, thanks to his candid and funny responses to all star-studded events that he and the cast attended.

Whether he advocates for a Western audience to embrace foreign films by overcoming the “1-inch barrier” of subtitles, or to film the Parasite cast of the audience while accepting prizes, Bong has the awards season with a refreshing amount of humor approached, frankly, and hungry. Here are some of Bong’s best season awards to look back on, proving that he is one of the most reliable Oscar nominees of the year.

When he cut off a Cannes ovation because of hunger

When Parasite premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film earned both the coveted Palm D’Or and an impressive 8-minute standing ovation from the public. When the clapping finally ended, Bong simply said to everyone: “Thanks. Let’s all go home, “he explained during a performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon because he and the cast were starving.

“The show was very late at night,” Bong explained to host Jimmy Fallon, adding that it was “almost midnight” by the time the movie ended. “The actors and I were very hungry because we couldn’t eat. We all said to each other:” We are so hungry. “… but the applause never stopped. So I finally said,” Let’s go home. “” Hopefully they all finally have something to eat when the blows have finally disappeared.

When he called public to avoid subtitles

“Once you have overcome the 1-inch high barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more great films,” Bong said with the help of a translator, after winning the prize for the best foreign film at the Golden Globes in January . “I think we only use one language, the cinema.” Never was a room full of celebrities so happy that it was burned by a legendary director.

When he cast The Parasite Cast At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Move over Kris Jenner – there’s a new proud parent in Hollywood. When Parasite won the biggest prize of the night (Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture) at the 2020 SAG Awards, the camera cut to Bong in the audience, where he filmed the Song Kang-ho speech on his phone with the excitement from a parent watching their children score a goal in Little League. Everyone involved with Parasite is doing really great this prize season.

When he called his puppy at the Directors Guild Awards

He may not have won a prize at the DGAs in 2020, but Bong has certainly won the night with his unforgettable speech. Before the winners were announced, all nominees were recognized for their work on the best films of the year, and during his moment on stage, Bong made time to celebrate the people who really matter. “More than anything, I’m happy to be here with my family,” said Bong, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I also really miss my puppy in Korea.” (Academy, please let Bong take his puppy to the Oscars, he deserves it.)

When he was carrying this airport, Lewk

The season of the awards can be debilitating – especially if you have to fly from one big event in New York to go to another in London the next day. Fortunately, Bong showed everyone how to travel in style, when a Reddit user shared a photo of him as he fought on the way to the BAFTAs alongside fellow Oscar-nominated Taika Waititi, wearing the Writers Guild Awards suit earlier that evening. .

When he said he just wants to go home

After months of traveling around the world, attending award ceremonies, earning praise from A-list celebrities and the former President of the United States, Bong is not only missing his puppy, he is also tired. Actually so tired that he has made no secret that he cannot wait to go home as soon as he can and return to his normal life. “I have to pack. I want to go home as quickly as possible,” Bong recently told the public during a movie at the Lincoln Center event when he was asked what he intended to do after the Oscars. Frankly, who can blame him?

The awards season can be a tiring time, but it has only been fun for the Bong Hive.

