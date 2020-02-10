Advertisement

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won have been penetrating and terrifying class commentary film Parasite has been making big waves since its release, and on February 9 the Academy Parasite awarded the Oscar for the best original screenplay. The cast and crew behind Parasite have had a really fantastic year so far, and the Oscar acceptance moment of Bong Joon Ho, which showed how proud he is, is literally everything we had hoped for.

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves excitedly presented the prize to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (as Sandra Oh clapped and cheered in the background, pretty much expressing how we all feel). Parasite’s Oscar victory is the first South Korean film ever to win an Academy Award for the best original screenplay; this is also the first Oscar victory for director and writer Bong Joon Ho.

“Writing a script is always such a lonely process,” said Bong Joon Ho during his acceptance speech. “We never write to present our countries. But this is very personal for South Korea. Thank you.”

Advertisement

Han Jin Won then took the microphone to take his family and the cast and crew, but in the meantime Bong took everyone’s gaze into the background, cheerfully inspecting his Oscar statue as if it were the most beautiful in the world. And can you blame him? The prize was well deserved and the Oscar victory proves how convincing Parasite really was.

Parasite is a smart, darkly funny and ultimately heartbreaking film about the huge gap between the haves and have-nots – and it’s no surprise that it hit a chord with viewers around the world. “When I made Parasite, it was like witnessing our world through a microscope,” Bong, who wrote and directed the film, stated at the Lumière Festival in Lyon in October 2019. “The film talks about two opposing families, about the rich versus poor, and that is a universal theme, because we all now live in the same country: that of capitalism. “

The film introduces viewers to the low-income Kim family, who finds a smart way to infiltrate the rich Park house as the assorted aid. Their excitement about finally having financial stability, however, is short-lived, because their complicated schedule soon gives way to outright horror.

More to come…

Advertisement