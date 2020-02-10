Advertisement

Bong Joon Ho was perhaps the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday evening, but at various points he liked to share the spotlight with someone else: his translator, Sharon Choi. (Bong speaks English, but prefers to accept acceptance speeches in Korean.) Choi has been constantly present throughout the season, standing beside Bong at numerous ceremonies and galas and eagerly bringing the Parasite director’s message to the masses. She has earned a loyal following on social media, delighting many people when she revealed that she herself is an aspiring filmmaker. The worship tripled on Sunday evening when Choi also said she wants to make a film about … awards season, according to the Wrap reporter Steve Pond. Representatives for Choi have not yet responded to the request for comment from Vanity Fair.

Choi didn’t say much else about her potential project, but her leading ambitions came to the fore when she was in the Oscar press room with producers from Bong and Parasite. A reporter asked Bong if he would help her with her film, which seemed to make her, blessed, Choi sheepish. She laughed and stood aside as Bong approached the microphone and reacted in English, in completely proud father mode.

“She studied film at the university,” he said about Choi. “She writes (a) script about the length of the position. I am curious about it.”

Choi is incredibly equipped to tell a story about the prize season, considering that she has been alongside Bong since Parasite debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or. Since then, she has been on stage with Bong at every major award ceremony, including the Golden Globes and the Sunday Night Oscars, where Parasite wrote history with his four victories.

At the after-party Parasite Oscars, she also tried to go on stage with Bong while he was still giving thanks. But this time Bong stopped her.

“Tonight, Sharon, it’s okay,” he said as the audience cheered and applauded. “Drinking. Just drinking.”

