Galway’s hurling manager Shane O’Neill has received a boost with Joe Canning, which is available for the duel with Tipperary in Salthill next Sunday.

It will be a first meeting between the counties since Canning got a wonderful point from the sidelines to Dethrone champion Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2017.

This was the 11th point in this competition where Canning had a 0: 22-1: 18 win. The final overtook Waterford to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1988.

The districts that operate in different divisions of the league have not met since then. Tipperary could not drop out of Münster in 2018, while Galway had not qualified from Leinster last summer.

Canning, who scored seven points, lost 1:14 against league champions Limerick 0:14 last week, but O’Neill confirmed at the weekend that the man from Portumna is back in training.

“Joe is fine, he’s back in training. He’s got a hurdle in his elbow and his hand didn’t work. It was just a nerve. No more injuries, touch wood. So far, it’s good. In that regard, it was everything is fine and we are preparing for Tipperary. “

O’Neill is also supported by former captain David Burke, who will return soon after a short trip abroad.

And full-back Daithí Burke will return after his exploits, which led Corofin to Ireland’s club football title for the third time in a row last month.

Galway won the opening game against Westmeath before the last time against Limerick.

