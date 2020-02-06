Advertisement

Tyrone all-star Cathal McShane has decided against a career in Australian Rules Football.

He will now return to Ireland and compete with Mickey Harte’s team this season.

The news was released last night in a statement from the Adelaide Crows Club in which McShane had spent a 10-day trial period.

It read: “Gaelic footballer Cathal McShane has decided to stay in Ireland and not pursue an AFL career.

“McShane trained with Adelaide in a 10-day trial last month when he was considering moving to Australia.”

Crows General Manager List Management and Strategy Justin Reid said the 24-year-old decided that it was in his best interest to stay in Ireland.

“It’s a big decision to move to the other side of the world and start a career in another sport,” said Reid.

“Ultimately, Cathal wasn’t ready for it and we wish him all the best for his efforts on and off the pitch.

“We will continue to look for ways to bring talent to our club.”

Harte remained confident that McShane would choose a career and said last month, “He’ll see if he wants to do that. He hasn’t made a final decision one way or another, and until he makes the decision to go there, I would still hope confidently that he could still play football for Tyrone this year. “

