Boris Johnson’s Brexit administration got off to a terrible start.

To assess how bad things are, here is a thought experiment: Imagine that you learned that the price for Brexit was the restructuring of the British economy for eco-socialist reasons, as described in my book Watermelons.

Your country would be destroyed by a massively expensive, economically unprofitable white elephant project – HS2 – whose only job was to a) bridge government embarrassment and b) enrich criminal capitalist engineering firms and project managers, and c) pacify the left-wing public service

You would have to remove your gas cooker and gas boiler and replace them with new, much more expensive electrical versions

You would end up with a chancellor who suddenly turned out to be as bad if not worse than Philip Hammond – just one who is totally unsackable because he pushes all the buttons of the relevant racial / religious minority.

They had a prime minister who was so confused by green that he actually decided to share a platform with Deep Green, the Malthusian provider of outrageous alarmist propaganda, Sir David Attenborough, and to do any kind of scientific illiteracy about the beneficial trace gas CO2 spit, that ominous tea lies comfortably above the planet

You were expected to abandon your gasoline or diesel car

Their coastline was blurred with even more whale-annoying, absolutely tossing-enriching, stupidly expensive bird shredders

Your country was involved in a green experiment that is far more radical and transformative (and crazier) than anything else in the European Union – including the economically ruinous energy transition in Germany

The minister who manages this program was not your usual commie apparatchik, but was so capable and energetic that you would almost imagine that he was a conservative – without his extremely dubious eco-socialist worldview

None of it had been tasted, not remotely. But we’re talking about trillions of your money

The difference that this will mean for climate change is of the order of magnitude, not least because the growth of the Chinese fossil fuel economy exceeds the suicidal and one-sided reductions made by the West for the purpose of imparting green virtues

To rub the wound with salt, your new prime minister gave a speech praising the free markets – as if he were mocking you, which could have been if you had just chosen an actual conservative government. (See Matt Ridley’s Tweet below)

The fantasy:

It is exciting to hear a Prime Minister enthusiastic about the poverty-destroying ideas of Smith, Ricardo and Cobden: “After decades of hibernation, we are reappearing as advocates of free trade.” https://t.co/Sf9C6oNwis

– Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) February 3, 2020

The massively disappointing reality (NB – this is not remotely what Smith, Ricardo or Cobden had in mind …)

The costs are huge, harmful, regressive, but secondary to the damage this does to our freedom.

– Jeffrey Lee (@jafarcakes), February 4, 2020

Author Rupert Darwall: The government ban on new gasoline and diesel vehicles has not been thought through. It will cost trillions, not billions. Listen live ► https://t.co/[email protected] | @ RupertDarwall pic.twitter.com/DUQRbAat8r

– talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 5, 2020

Would you still have voted for Brexit under these circumstances?

I am not sure if I would do that – not least because everything I have just outlined is worse for Britain than almost anything that we have experienced under the yoke of the EU in the long decades.

Many readers will no doubt say: “I told you! Boris has always been a mushy centrist. “

Well, maybe, but at first I would still say that he was the only hope to overcome this three-year dead end after the referendum that almost led to the Brexit being canceled. and second, I was more hoping – especially under the guidance of a consultant like Dominic Cummings – that his pragmatism would come to the fore and he would have realized that the ONLY way to live up to his promises of a revitalized Britain after Brexit, especially the working class wanted to get rid of the green crap.

This spherical horror show I just outlined: It’s like a fantasy wish list that comes true for all the things that Remain people would have liked to have done in the UK but never dared to hope ,

It’s like being the only member of an even worse EU with control over the politicians who don’t control you more democratically than the EU because they’ll be there, at least by a large majority, for the next four years.

It’s also like a checklist of pretty much everything that Brexit voters – and especially working class voters – abhor with all their might.

We can only hope that Boris has an affair and his green girlfriend throws him. We just can’t afford this crazy, prole-bashing, frighteningly expensive green crap.

– Martin Durkin (@Martin_Durkin) February 4, 2020

A big government that destroys its transportation and independence?

A pony green pillow from Whitehall that dictates how to heat your home based on some antics you’ve heard about a Remoaner gimp on the despicable BBC?

Travel restrictions?

Massively higher energy costs?

Much higher taxes?

More eco brainwashing for your kids at school?

Every government minister grins and cleanses as if he had just cured cancer, what he actually did, mimicked Enron’s economy and stole the defeat from the throat of the Brexit victory?

I have often written about David Cameron that there is only one thing you can ever be sure of: that everything he did turns out to be the most massive disappointment.

But Boris seems determined to surpass this disappointment on almost every level imaginable.

None of us voted for the Brexit that he offers because what he offers is not really a Brexit.

