FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Aliyah Boston, a newcomer to South Carolina, was even brighter than her team’s eye-catching yellow and orange shoes.

The newcomer’s striker had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots in Gamecocks’ 86-65 win in 25th place in Arkansas on Thursday.

It was unclear whether the 6-foot-5 Boston would play after being injured in Sunday’s 69-48 win over Tennessee.

“It was a playful decision tonight,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “She hasn’t exercised in the past two days, just tried to rest her lower leg. She felt good when shooting and warming up. Fortunately, she played. ‘

Arkansas Junior Guard Chelsea Dungee said Boston’s low post length was a big factor at both ends of the floor. Dungee scored 16 points but shot 7 out of 25 from the ground.

“It definitely has a big impact on the game, both offensive and defensive,” said Dungee, who tried volleyball with a Boston shot. ‘Attacking is hard to stop a 6-5, 6-6 player. If you drive then you have to adjust your shot. That makes it difficult. ‘

Staley said Boston’s shot-blocking ability was especially scary for a young player.

“I think it has the principle of verticality,” said Stanley. She is not leaning forward too much. I think their ability to block gunfire is more understanding of the staff. She understands scouting reports and player tendencies. I think part of it is timing, part of it is understanding where people like to go.

“I’ve never been with a young player who has all of these qualities.”

South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) took a 9-0 lead and was never seriously threatened. The Gamecocks led by 46:33 at halftime and even 23 points in the fourth quarter before Staley started the substitution as the Gamecocks prepared for a big home game against UConn # 4 on Monday.

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said his team (18-5, 6-4) made too many mental mistakes to keep up with the gamecocks.

“There can be no rounds against the No. 1 team in America,” said the neighbors. “They are too good, too balanced, too well trained … they are too everything.”

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had no problem winning their 16th consecutive game. They haven’t lost since November, a 71:57 setback against an Indiana team that is still number one.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks won against Missouri in extra time. They improved significantly under coach Mike Neighbors in their third year, but the difference between these two programs was evident in a blatant statistic – South Carolina’s 57:31 lead on the boards.

MAMBA TRIBUTE

Staley wore a special pair of shoes to honor the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter accident in California on January 26.

Staley’s shoes showed pictures of Kobe and Gianna, including No. 24 and No. 8 that Bryant wore in a Hall of Fame career for the Los Angeles Lakers.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Staley said she was proud of women’s college basketball for scheduling games like her team’s upcoming clash with UConn at prime time, but wished the timing of the game was different.

“I think we want to expand our game,” she said. “When you look at our UConn series, we obviously weren’t effective. We didn’t get any victories. But the structure helps. I don’t prefer to play it in the middle of our conference, but I think it’s great for the game of women. ‘

NEXT

South Carolina will host the fourth UConn on Monday.

Arkansas will host Kentucky on Sunday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

