The Bachelor photo shoot caused even more buzz when participant Victoria Fuller gave her a spot on the digital cover of the Cosmopolitan magazine. However, that coverage will never be released. Shortly after the episode was broadcast with the photo shoot, the publication announced that the cover was canceled due to a controversial modeling concert from Fuller’s past.

“It was only a few weeks ago that I discovered that the woman I had chosen had modeled in her past in an advertising campaign with White Lives Matter clothing,” wrote Cosmo editor Jessica Pels. She also noted: “It has been reported that she was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization, focused on preventing overfishing of white and blue marlin, using messages about” white life matter “and” blue life matter “on its promotional shirts and hats. ” However, Pels said: “In my opinion, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there – both sentences and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.” Pels said the Cosmo brand stands “in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color.”

And there you have it, people, a cumbersome circumstance with a franchise that is already confronted with controversy around race and diversity.

