Botswana hosted elephant hunting auctions on Friday after lifting the ban on hunting last year. Audrey Delsink, director of wildlife at Humane Society International / Africa, told CBS News: “The problem is bigger than the fact that only hunting licenses are auctioned.”

Reuters reported that the Botswan government issued seven hunting permits, each containing ten elephants, in seven areas affected by a “human-animal conflict”. Bidders who had to register with companies in Botswana were also expected to receive a refundable deposit of $ 18,000 each.

Delsink told CBS News that the Friday auction raised $ 2.1 million, or $ 39,000 per elephant. The money goes directly to the government. However, she said it was not “transparent” how the funds would help people affected by elephant encounters.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about how these communities will actually benefit,” she said, adding that the professional hunters who bought the licenses can sell them for “bigger profits”.

CBS News contacted Auction It, the company that runs the elephant hunting auctions on behalf of the Botswan government, but did not respond immediately.

Botswana is home to the world’s largest elephant population – with around 130,000 inhabitants. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi repealed many previous government laws that prohibited elephant hunting. Critics of the ban believe that small farmers and others who have benefited from the hunt experienced problems before the ban was imposed.

The government has set a quota this year for killing 272 elephants. Delsink called the quota “insincere”.

“They basically use the hunting quota as a reason to reduce human-elephant conflicts and the number of elephant populations,” she said.

An elephant sits in the water of the Okavango Delta.

MONIRUL BHUIYAN

Delsink, who is also an elephant biologist, said the problem was more complex. Due to their large tusks, adult male elephants or bulls are common targets of poaching, which is booming. They should also be at the forefront when meeting people and, according to Delsink, be repeat offenders.

“Your bulls are very often responsible for raiding crops in human-animal conflicts,” she said. “If we issue a blanket quota that says,” Okay, we’re going to subtract an X amount of elephants in this area. “First of all, there is no guarantee that they will target the actual problem elephants responsible for the damaged behavior.”

Delsink cited studies that older bull elephants are important for social well-being and maintaining order among younger bull elephants. She said one of the main functions of older elephants is to “suppress the mass activity of the younger bull”.

An elephant stands near the village of Nxaraga on the outskirts of Maun.

MONIRUL BHUIYAN

“Whether you’re a poacher or a trophy hunter, he’s going to pick the biggest bull he can ever have,” she said. “The largest, oldest and most mature bull with the largest tusks. So in the end you take out an important component of the bull society.”

In this case, the younger elephants “became juvenile offenders and showed all sorts of unusual behaviors.”

A “recipe for aggravating conflicts between humans and animals in these areas” is to not target certain bull elephants, destroy crops and kill those who affect the social hierarchy of the bulls.

She wanted to emphasize that “human life is most important,” but said that elephant hunting should not be the “solution” because it does not solve the underlying problem.

