Botswana, home to the world’s largest elephant population, would hold its first major auction for trophy elephant hunting quotas on Friday since a hunting ban was canceled last year.

The sale will be carried out by a local Auction It company from the building of the Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism in the capital Gaborone.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi raised the anger of conservationists in May when he revoked a moratorium, just a year after he succeeded Ian Khama, an avid environmental activist who introduced a general ban in 2014 to prevent a decline in the population of wild animals to go.

Masisi resisted his government’s decision and said the move would not threaten the elephant population.

The government is issuing seven hunting “packages” of 10 elephants each, limited to “controlled hunting areas,” a spokeswoman for wildlife Alice Mmolawa told AFP on Thursday.

In a text message, she said hunting would help areas most affected by “conflicts between wildlife,” a reference to elephants roaming from game parks to communities.

The 2020 hunting season is expected to open in April.

Bidding is open to “companies owned by Botswana citizens or registered in Botswana,” she added.

Bidders must make a refundable deposit of 200,000 pula (US $ 18,300) to participate.

According to an auction recommendation, bidders must have “demonstrably appropriate experience with elephant hunting” and not have previous criminal convictions for wildlife.

Hunting elephants is prohibited.

All elephant hunting expeditions must be accompanied at all times by a guide and a professional, according to the auction announcement.

Masisi’s decision to lift the hunting ban last year was highly praised by local communities, but was mocked by conservationists and led to tension between Khama and Masisi.

Overcrowding

He defended his decision to end the hunting ban by saying that Botswana has an overcrowding of elephants, and promised to regulate the practice.

His predecessor Khama was bitter.

“I have been hunting because it represents a mentality of (those of) those who support it, to exploit nature for self-interest that has eradicated many species worldwide,” he told AFP in a telephone interview.

He said allowing commercial hunting “those involved in anti-poaching are told to save elephants from poachers, but the regime syrupy calls the same elephant and calls it hunting”.

Audrey Delsink, Africa’s nature director for the charity organization Humane Society International, said: “The Botswana elephant hunting auctions are very worrying and doubtful”.

“Hunting is not an effective means of reducing human elephants or a method of population control,” she said from neighboring South Africa.

Neil Fitt, who heads the Kalahari Conservation Society in Botswana, said hunting was a new source of income for the country, but warned that it should be applied “ethically and correctly.”

With unfenced parks and wide open spaces, Botswana has the world’s largest elephant population with more than 135,000 animals – about a third of the total on the African continent.

Most animals are located in the Chobe National Park, a major tourist attraction.

But elephants invade villages that are close to nature reserves, overthrow fences, destroy crops and sometimes kill people.

