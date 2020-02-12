Bournemouth has asked the Premier League to review the situation after referee Jonathan Moss commented on sarky players in the 1-2 defeat at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Midfielder Dan Gosling said Moss had shown the cherries “zero respect” and asked him to “come out and apologize” after calling the official’s game at Bramall Lane “shame”.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Gosling said: “The referee didn’t help. Supporting two or three of the boys with soft fouls and small comments didn’t really help either. John Lundstram (second from left) scored a late winner for Sheffield United against Bournemouth (Danny Lawson / PA).

“I found it very disrespectful what he said. It was just the little nigglys and then the little sarky comments.

“The officials are talking about respect at the start of the season and Jon Moss showed no respect on Sunday.”

The club, which is two points above the drop zone, informed the PA news agency on Wednesday that it had asked the Premier League to investigate the matter.

I think he should really come out and apologize because I thought he was a shame.

Gosling said Moss also mentioned the club’s relegation battle and said, “The comments he made specifically to me and another player – about the relegation zone and ‘you’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘you have one’, ‘Your team has one’ this and that and it was very, very disrespectful. ‘

The 30-year-old confirmed that the comments were made during the game and added, “I think he really should come out and apologize because I thought he was a shame.”

The PGMOL, which is responsible for the referees of the Premier League, has declined to comment.