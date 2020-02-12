A 5-year-old boy with cerebral palsy went viral after his mother shared a video of his first steps after the operation. However, this is not the first time that Merick Williams Jr. – aka MJ – has overcome the odds.

In 2018, MJ inspired people across the country when he touched down during his little league soccer game. The video shows MJ’s trainer helping him into the end zone while his team cheers him on.

“If you had seen the look on his face as he crossed the goal line, it was amazing,” the team’s head coach, Jamar Martin, said at the time to CBS partner WAFB-TV. “Everyone was there to cheer him on. The fans in the stands cheered him on. The moment was invaluable.”

The upswing

More

More in The Uplift

The Hawks’ small football team in Greensburg, Louisiana, is trying to ensure that every player, including MJ, is treated with respect, Martin said. “I’ve trained a lot of Hawks, but I’ve never trained a warrior until MJ,” he said.

Now MJ has reached an important milestone: about two months after tendon surgery, MJ took its first steps without using his walker.

2 months after his surgery, I am very happy with the results. His recovery was a difficult process, but it …

Posted by Kayla Nichols on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

His mother Kayla Nichols posted the video on Facebook. “His recovery was a difficult process, but it was worth it,” Nichols wrote. “We went through a lot to get to this point, never gave it up, even when times were tough and I never will! A true definition of a wonder baby!”

MJ was born in just 23 weeks and weighed only 1 pound, 4 ounces. according to WAFB.

“I’m so blessed to be your mother and I wouldn’t change it for anything!” Nichols’ post went on. “I’m just sooo proud of him !! Words can’t even explain it.”

Nichols said the future is bright for her son. “He’ll be playing baseball this spring and we couldn’t be more excited for everything he does,” said his mother, according to the WAFB.

Doctors assume that MJ will be able to walk independently in the future, reports WAFB.

“Yes, his doctors predict that he will be fully functional without his walker, but his biggest problem is that he is afraid of falling,” said Nichols. “The main goal is to keep weight on his legs and make sure that he is very active, because if not, his legs will become tighter.”