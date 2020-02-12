Advertisement

LONDON – Energy company BP announced on Wednesday that it plans to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and oil and gas production by 2050. As the youngest large company in the industry, it has set itself the goal of combating climate change.

To achieve this goal, London-based BP PLC announced it would reorganize the company to ensure that it focused on meeting its carbon reduction goals and continued to meet shareholders’ needs.

Advertisement

“Our historical structure has served us well, but to keep pace with rapidly evolving customer needs and society’s expectations, we need to be more integrated and focused,” CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement.

As part of the program, BP announced that it would halve the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from its products by 2050 and install monitoring devices in oil and gas processing plants by 2023 to reduce the amount of methane released by these plants to the environment by 50%. The company also announced plans to increase investment in non-oil and gas companies.

In addition, BP said it would stop “corporate reputation advertising” and shift spending to promoting strategies to reduce CO2 emissions.

___

Read all of the AP’s stories on climate change issues at https: //apnews.comClimatet

,

Advertisement