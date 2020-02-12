Advertisement

BP Plc (BP) – Get Report announced Wednesday that it has set a net zero emissions target for 2050, a target that will require “fundamental changes” for the second largest European energy company under new CEO Bernard Looney.

BP said the changes will include a new leadership team, the dismantling of its autonomous businesses – both upstream and downstream – and development in four key areas: manufacturing and operations, customers and products, gas, and low-carbon energy and innovation and engineering.

“The global carbon budget is limited and is rapidly running out. We need a quick transition to zero. We all want energy that is reliable and affordable but no longer sufficient. It also needs to be cleaner,” said Looney. “To achieve this, trillions of dollars will have to be invested in renewing and rewiring the world’s energy system. All that will be required is to redefine the energy as we know it.”

“This will certainly be a challenge, but also an enormous opportunity. It is clear to me and our stakeholders that we have to change so that BP plays our role and serves our purpose,” he added. “And we want to change – that’s the right thing for the world and for BP.”

Immediately after the surprising announcement, which came at 11:00 a.m. local time, the BP share in London trading rose by 1.5% and changed hands at 476.8 pence each.

Earlier this month, Jim Cramer, founder of TheStreet, caught the attention of presidential nominee Bernie Sanders and a host of senior CEOs and global investors when he said he was “done with fossil fuels” after earnings were weaker than expected by the U.S. majors Exxon XOM and Chevron. CVX

“Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock BRK, one of the world’s largest money managers, has now found that (climate) concerns about stock selection are paramount,” Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. “He has a large stake in oil and gas. He’s talking about selling a company that generates more than 25% of its sales from thermal coal, a major greenhouse gas emitter.”

“I don’t think people have realized the seriousness of this statement,” said Cramer. “No one in this investment firm has as much influence as Larry Fink, including the Omaha Oracle, Warren Buffett.”

BP’s ambitious climate goals come to Microsoft less than a month ago (MSFT) – Get Report promises to eliminate nearly five decades of CO2 emissions with the help of a $ 1 billion climate innovation fund. “

CEO Satya Nadella said climate change would have a “devastating” impact on the global economy if global temperatures continued to rise, and promised to cut carbon emissions from the company’s supply chain in half by 2030. All emissions – both directly and indirectly – have emerged since it was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

