MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

BP wants to reduce its net carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest

Environmentalists are skeptical about BP’s plans

BP currently emits 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents every year

The new director of BP plc (BP) Bernard Looney said he wants the oil giant to “reinvent” itself and drastically reduce its net carbon emissions by 2050.

As part of that strategy, Looney said the company will reduce its oil and gas business and invest more in alternative energy sources. BP has also pledged to strive for CO2 taxes around the world and to launch a new division to “help countries, cities and large companies make carbon-free”.

“The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a quick transition to net zero,” he said. It will require nothing else than re-imagining energy as we know it. This will certainly be a challenge, but also a great opportunity. Together we will strive for a more versatile, innovative and efficient BP. “

BP admitted that it currently emits 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents each year – 55 million from BP’s operations and 360 million from its upstream oil and gas production.

Looney’s rhetoric was in stark contrast to his predecessor Bob Dudley, who emphasized the importance of fossil fuels and mocked with plans to switch to renewable energy as unrealistic.

But Looney has the support of BP chairman Helge Lund. “Striving for net zero is not just the right thing for BP, it’s the right thing for our shareholders and for society in a wider sense,” Lund said.

BP will, however, continue to invest in oil and gas assets in the short term.

Environmentalist Greenpeace, who has organized many protests against BP, criticized Looney for failing to provide details.

“BP’s ‘ambitions’ and ‘goals’ all seem to apply to Looney’s successors and leave the urgent questions unanswered,” said Charlie Kronick, oil adviser at Greenpeace UK. “How do they reach net zero? Will it be through compensation? When will they stop wasting billions on drilling for new oil and gas that we cannot burn? What is the scale and schedule for the investment in sustainable energy that they hardly And what are they going to do this decade when the battle to protect our climate will be won or lost? “

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, recently wrote: “If BP’s new CEO is serious, the company will quickly leave oil and gas and switch to renewable energy. As long as that is not the case, BP will remain a major culprit in the climate situation. “

Another activist group, Climate Action 100+, a group of investors who want to put pressure on large greenhouse gas emitters, welcomes BP’s plans.

“We need to see a large-scale shift to a net zero economy by 2050,” said Stephanie Pfeifer, a member of the group’s steering committee. “This must include oil and gas companies if we want to have any chance of successfully tackling the climate crisis.”

Pfeifer added that Climate Action 100+ BP investors will follow to see how they deal with climate change.

“This includes how it will invest more in non-oil and gas companies, and ensure that its lobbying activities support the implementation of the Paris Agreement,” she said.

Some analysts are skeptical about BP’s green ambitions.

“The challenge will be how to make the portfolio’s low-carbon portfolio possible while at the same time sustaining growth if this means selling low-carbon assets that also generate a material cash flow,” said Christyan Malek, head of European oil research at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Last year, BP invested around $ 500 million in low-carbon technologies such as wind power, electric vehicle charging systems, and solar energy company Lightsource BP. The total budget for the company was $ 15.2 billion in 2019.

Cynics also point to BP’s failure to reinvent itself in the early 2000s – a plan to set up a large renewable energy company led to huge losses instead.

