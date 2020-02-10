Advertisement

TORONTO –

Canadians who are tired of unsolicited emails and phone calls from scammers claiming they owe money to federal agencies will put their patience to the test this tax season.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Center (CAFC) expects an increase in this scam between March and April when cyber criminals tend to hunt for consumers who are more likely to fall for scams who ask for their personal information during the tax season.

According to figures provided to CTVNews.ca, 470 Canadians alone lost more than $ 1.4 million to this scam last year alone.

A further 3,210 complaints from scammers posing as tax authorities were reported to the CAFC in 2019, but the CAFC notes that thousands of others are not being reported.

Jeff Thompson, a senior RCMP intelligence agent who works for the CAFC, says scams mentioning the CRA are just the tip of the iceberg.

“There is CRA telephone scam that we are still receiving notifications about, but we have seen a huge shift where (scammers) claim that Service Canada is reporting fraud on your SIN number,” Thompson told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

Thompson said that CRA-related scams often include phishing campaigns that are sent by e-mail or text message, often with the promise of a tax return in the form of an e-transfer – something the CRA says it will never do.

Despite the increased efforts of the Canadian authorities and government officials to tackle this type of scam, including a large-scale failure involving more than 40 illegal call centers in India last March, experts fear that the market for fraud exceeds authoritative efforts.

“It looks a bit like a drop of bucket – a jar of swat. You take one group out and another pop up, “Avner Levin, director of the Privacy and Cyber ​​Crime Institute at Ryerson University, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

“The only thing they need is a handful of successful scams to make money. And if you are talking about sending an e-mail or an SMS, the costs are negligible. “

Avner says some relief may come from stricter requirements set by the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for telecom providers, including call-blocking technology that prevents some “counterfeit” numbers from reaching Canadian customers.

“This is not a problem that you can solve yourself by blocking calls on your own device.” You need telecom companies to participate and contribute, “Avner said.

Meanwhile, the best advice from Avner is simple, while scammers increase the busy season. Do not answer your telephone if you do not recognize the number.

“The scam is in the social context … the person gets on the phone and intimidates you, emphasizes you, convinces you to do things you wouldn’t do,” he said.

“You have to find ways to disconnect and disconnect. The more you stay on the line and have a conversation with them, even if you think you can’t handle it, they will take it away.”

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a CRA spokesperson said education is the key when it comes to protecting Canadians from this kind of scam.

The CRA says it will never:

Use aggressive language or threaten to arrest or deport yourself.

Ask for prepaid credit or gift cards.

Collect or distribute payments via e-transfers or bitcoins.

Send an email with a link asking you to disclose personal or financial information unless you have called the CRA to request a form or a link for information. In this case, a CRA agent will send you an email with that information during the conversation.

The CAFC notes that users should never click on links in suspicious emails, especially if it is not a secure link. Sites with a secure connection will display a lock symbol on the left side of the URL bar in your web browser. Secure sites also start with ‘https’ (the ‘s’ stands for safe).

But Levin notes that consumers must remain vigilant after filing their tax return and that cyber criminals are ready to strike at any time.

“There is a risk when you file your tax return, but in retrospect, when you are awaiting a return, we also see a huge peak in this type of scam,” he said.

