Advertisement

Louisville basketball strives for an ACC championship and a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is full. We talk with bracketology expert Shelby Mast about the hope for the tournament of the cards.

The apparently slow transition from winter to spring encounters a certain buzz among basketball fans from Louisville in the city while basketball is getting closer after the season. Chris Mack and the cardinals are currently driving in a 10-game winning streak with fans, coaches and players who think a deep run is on the horizon in March and early April.

After a somewhat rocky start to 2020, the cards have achieved 10 consecutive wins and are trending upwards as one of the best teams in the nation. The current hot streak from Louisville lets Chris Mack and company compete for a top two seed on the biggest podium of the sport. From 11 February the Louisville resume is in solid form, especially in comparison with the rest of the country.

Zero bad losses and a 4-4 record in Quad-one games brought the cards in excellent shape in terms of seeding. There are several options for the cards to defend a case for a top seed, with a tilt in the state of Florida and of course, the ACC tournament left before the commission releases the field of 68.

Advertisement

Selection Sunday is only 33 days away and Big Red Louie has you covered. I spoke with Shelby Mast, USA Today’s bracketologist with more than 10 years of experience in predicting the NCAA tournament, for a quick update of the selection process and Louisville’s chances for a highly coveted number one seed.

How important is region / location versus seed-line? Will the commission drop a seed line to keep a team closer to home? If so, how much do they take into account when sowing?

SM: First teams are sown, then placed in regions for the top four seeds, then pods for all others based on geography. If a team would benefit from moving a starting line to help with travel, the committee will NOT do this unless there are special circumstances – for example – BYU must play in pods / regions on Thursday-Saturday. The only other time it can happen is that if there are no possible ways to prevent bracketing rules from being violated, they can be moved. But never for geographical reasons.

What are Louisville’s realistic chances of a one-seed?

SM: I think it can happen, but a lot needs to be done, and Louisville might have to win. The ACC is not available this year and there is only one chance to win another BIG victory – at FSU. Win that and the odds increase.

What does the commission value more, the number of quality gains or the lack of bad losses? It seems that the commission will look beyond your ugly losses as long as you have multiple Quad-1 wins on your resume.

SM: Usually the number of quality gains, I think that in fact two quality gains cancel out a bad loss – this is not something they will say publicly, but it may seem to be the case. They also appreciate the non-conference strength of the schedule and win against the field and win from home.

How much does the committee value the strength of the conference, given that they have been somewhat inconsistent in recent years?

SM: The connection to the conference, and therefore the strength of the conference, is not taken into account at all, but they are human, so I have to believe it is a bit

What is the margin of error for the Louisville teams? (Baylor, SDSU, Gonzaga, Kansas) I would think that Baylor and KU have more room for mistakes than the West Coast teams say.

SM: I think the margin of error for the West Coast teams is considerably smaller than BU or KU, but it does exist. Maybe 2 losses for each.

Finally, will the committee take into account the rise of David Johnson? The cards are a completely different team since he received significant minutes in mid-January.

SM: Probably not if an injury didn’t stop him – if he was on the team and available to play, they would have their entire team the entire season.

The maps are two seeds in the South region in the newest projected field of Mast of 68. For those interested, here’s his proven track record as a Bracketology expert.

Next: 3 ways Louisville can secure a no. 1 seed

Follow Shelby Mast on Twitter (@BracketWAG) and view his website for everything about hoops and weekly Bracketology updates.

Advertisement