Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. They first met in the late 1990s, when they both attracted a lot of media attention, making Pitt and Aniston an extremely popular couple among fans.

However, as many people know, Pitt and Aniston eventually broke up in 2005. Their disintegration was filled with reports of bad blood, and it seemed that Pitt and Aniston would never be on good terms again.

Yet Hollywood initiates are now revealing that things are going better for the couple because Pitt has apologized to Aniston for his mistakes during their marriage.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been married for about five years

Jennifer Aniston | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Pitt and Aniston allegedly met in 1998 after being introduced to each other by their agents. They soon started dating, although it was initially unclear to fans because they often tried to keep their relationship under control.

However, in September 1999, it was clear that Pitt and Aniston were a couple. The two married in 2000 in a private marriage.

But by 2005 their marriage had gone downhill.

Why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are divorced

Many spectators speculated that the relationship between Pitt and Aniston came to an end because Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie on Mr.’s set. and Mrs. Smith. Jolie admitted that while she was working on the film, there was a “strange friendship and collaboration that just happened suddenly” between her and Pitt.

However, she often claimed that Pitt did not cheat Aniston with her.

Aniston also debunked the cheating rumor by sharing in an interview shortly after her divorce that she and Pitt were simply growing apart. She said, “It’s just complicated, relationships are complicated … There are all these levels of growth – and when you stop growing together, the problems have happened.”

Moreover, in another interview, she revealed to Elle that their divorce was “a choice made because we chose to be happy.”

Brad Pitt apologized to Jennifer Aniston for his mistakes

Although Pitt and Aniston seemed to have a mutual break, they did not seem to be on good terms in the years that followed.

Things started to change a few years ago. In 2016, Aniston’s mother died and Pitt stretched her out. A source told us Weekly that Aniston was “moved that he knew what a difficult time it was.”

Another insider also recently shared with Entertainment Tonight that Pitt apologized to Aniston for his mistakes during the breakup, allowing them to continue their lives.

“Brad is now sober and is in such a different place than when they were together,” the source said. “He apologized to her for many things that he thought were the problems in their relationship. He really takes responsibility for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both went further. “

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston now seem to be doing well

Pitt and Aniston have come a long way since their high-profile divorce in 2005. The couple are said to be good friends nowadays.

Pitt has attended a number of events organized by Aniston, including her 50th birthday in 2019. Some friends are said to see their relationship as “flirtatious,” according to one source.

“They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they are together, but they insist that things are purely platonic and nothing more than that,” the insider added.

