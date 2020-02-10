Advertisement

The best male supporting actor Oscar from Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood wasn’t the only industrial honor he took home during the 2020 awards season. In fact, the momentum began to grow in 2019 when he earned a handful of wins and continued to roll from there.

Pitt also won a National Society of Film Critics Award, a Toronto Film Critics Association Award, a St. Louis Film Critics Association award and the Southeastern Film Critics Association Award. We have to stop there because the fact is that Pitt has earned so many nominations and victories for this specific role that there are far too many to mention. However, we have gone through the (long) list and have discovered that his performance was about to help him win more than 30 other industrial awards, and that does not alter the fact that Pitt was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award, a Hollywood critic Association Award and about 20 other awards for the entertainment industry. Wow.



Aside from Pitt’s Academy Award, his most proud moments of the season were probably accepting a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. Apparently, Pitt’s performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood was the kind of success that can fill an actor’s trophy room.

