Advertisement

Congratulations to Brad Pitt for winning his very first Oscar. He won the prestigious Best Supporting Actor award in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. At the ceremony, Leonardo DiCaprio hugged him tightly in Hollywood after his name was announced as the winner. A very well deserved one because Brad was able to prevail against Stalwarts like Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Tom Hanks (A Nice Day in the Neighborhood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The Irishman). Brad then made an emotional speech and thanked the academy for the honor. He said, “Thank you. It’s incredible. Thank you Academy for this honor. You told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week. I think Quentin is doing maybe a film about it, in the end the adults do the right thing. ”

Brad praised his director and added: “This is really about Quentin Tarantino. You are original and unique. The film industry would be much drier without you.” Well, it was indeed an emotional speech from Brad, who dedicated his win entirely to the director of his film. Congratulations on winning the coveted award, Brad!

Advertisement