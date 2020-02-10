Advertisement

Brad Pitt won the first television award at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening for his supporting role in the film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Pitt was the first to take the stage, and then the first Hollywood actor to record the recent impeachment process.

“They told me I only had 45 seconds, and that’s 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt, making his short speech.

Pitt went on to thank the academy, his children, and especially those who coordinate stunts in the films.

Pitt said he left home for Hollywood hoping to make it one day, and Quentin Tarantino’s film made his life a cycle.

Impeachment is fired four days after the U.S. Senate passed an acquittal for President Donald Trump after the Senate trial had no witnesses, according to Republican insistence.

House Democrats began formal hearings against Trump in mid-November 2019. Barely four weeks later, the House Democrats designed indictments. The trial of the Senate began in January and the Democrats announced that Bolton was a key witness in the case of Trump’s call to representatives of Ukraine.

Republican Senate officials said Bolton would not testify, nor would they hear witness testimony.

The Senate acquitted Trump on Wednesday of this week, and Pitt was the first Hollywood elite to host a public – or Republican – slam during the annual awards ceremony.

Brad Pitt takes on the actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

