Advertisement

Play video content

Latest news

ABC

Advertisement

Brad Pitt I just won his first Oscar as an actor and his acceptance speech – not to mention his life path – ultimately proved that the good guys won.

BP was recognized as the best supporting actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on Sunday. When he picked up the microphone, he went into politics, his children, and Hollywood in general, making sure to recognize the little people – like stunt men and women.

By the way, Brad plays a stuntman in Quentin Tarantinois flick. So good for him for reputation.

In terms of politics, Brad said he only had 45 seconds … 45 seconds more than the U.S. Senate gave John Bolton to testify in Trump’s impeachment process. Of course, DT was acquitted of misconduct last week. No witnesses testified.

He also made sure to mention his Costar Leonardo DicaprioIn his speech … he said he would like to ride his coattails at any time to be successful. Brad also dedicated the win to his children … something he didn’t do it winning during its great globes, but for good reason.

All in all, the speech and the victory symbolize the idea that you cannot give a label to anyone for a certain moment. Brad has been through a lot in recent years – too a divorceto become sober and to regain his clout professionally.

With that he managed to conquer all three … and couldn’t look any better. Congratulations, Bud. You have come a long way!

Advertisement