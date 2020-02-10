Advertisement

Brad Pitt has made the world smile with his acceptance speeches throughout the award season. And it appears that he had a little help from his friends while preparing them. The speeches for Brad Pitt’s seasonal acceptance in 2020 were partly written by some famous funny friends, as he confirmed before the Oscars on Sunday, February 9.

On the red carpet of Oscars, Pitt told Variety that he had “many funny friends” who helped him “with some laughter,” including comedian Jim Gaffigan and Bob Oschack. But his most unexpected co-writer was the famous director David Fincher, who worked together with the actor at Fight Club: “My husband Fincher, we trade barbs every week,” Pitt said.

The actor has taken the Best Supporting Actor’s trophies home for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at almost every award show, resulting in his huge Oscars victory. And while backstage at the big show, Pitt explained that he decided to write his speeches in advance because of his fear of public speaking. “I know that sounds antithetic, considering the profession I have chosen, but that is not necessarily my thing,” he said. “So this round, I thought if we were going to do this, I would really do some work on it and try to feel at ease, and this is a result of that. I’m absolutely writing.” Stars, she are just like us!

Aid is bearing fruit. Pitt’s acceptance speeches have been a hit, filled with hilarious barbs tailor-made for the occasion. At the Golden Globes he told co-star Leonardo DiCaprio that he “would have shared the raft with him”, referring to the Titantic conspiracy theory that Rose had enough room on the door for Jack. At the SAG Awards, he joked that he had put the win on his Tinder profile. When asked in the press room if he would update his profile again after the Oscars, he replied reluctantly: “You just have to look it up.”

He even pricked the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his BAFTA speech, read by co-star Margot Robbie. “He says he’s going to call this Harry – because he’s really excited to bring it back to the United States,” she said, holding up Pitt’s trophy. “His words, not mine.”

At the Oscars, Pitt went political and joked that director Quentin Tarantino should make a film about Trump’s accusation process. He also referred to the former White House security officer, John Bolton, who was not allowed to testify during the trial, saying: “They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate this week to John Bolton “It is clear that from now on no award show should have a time limit when Pitt speaks.

