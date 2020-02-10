Advertisement

Brad Pitt kills his acceptance speeches all year round and his Oscar acceptance speech in 2020 was no different. This time there were no jokes about his dating life, but Pitt’s Oscars speech for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood opened with a shot at Senate Republicans.

Pitt came on stage to ever accept his fist Oscar for an acting role, and presented Regina King. “They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” he began. The actor of course referred to the former White House national security adviser, who was not allowed to testify the week before the Academy Awards during President Donald Trump’s removal sentence.

He then joked that one day in Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantino would have to make a film of the Trump presidency and the trial of accusation, which garnered more applause from the crowd. Pitt then went on, and took more than just 45 seconds, in standard acceptance speech area. He thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for “riding on his coat tails”, applauded behind the scenes people in the industry, such as stunt crews, for the important work they do, reminded all the people he worked with along the road, and then he got a misty look and thanked his children (“I love you!”) before they were thrown off the stage.

Advertisement

Pitt was completely in charm mode during this price season, thanks to the person who can write his spot-on speeches (a common Hollywood practice). He also received the award for the best supporting role for his role as Cliff Booth at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the SAG Awards, alongside the Most Swoon-worthy ex-boyfriend for his interaction with Jennifer Anniston backstage at the SAGs.

Advertisement