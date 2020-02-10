Brandon Clark pleads guilty to murdering Bianca Devins

Advertisement

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) – A Cicero man pleaded guilty to killing a Utica teenager in July.

Brandon Clark pleaded guilty to the death of Bianca Devins at a court appearance on Monday. Clark stabbed Devins on the morning of the Boilermaker street race in July.

According to a testimony in court, Clark said, “She didn’t deserve what happened to her, and I think I need to see what I’ve done. I can’t undo as much as I want and need to.”

Clark is sentenced on April 6.

BREAKING: Brandon Clark pleads guilty to second-degree murder pic.twitter.com/azAvxj4FhC

– Jenn Seelig (@ jennseeligtv), February 10, 2020

