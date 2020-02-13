Brandon Lewis was appointed new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by Boris Johnson.

The appointment of the former Secretary of State for Security and Deputy Leaving the EU and preparing for no deal comes after Julian Smith became the first victim of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.

The MP was removed from the office in Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, Mr. Smith said that it was “the greatest privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was “extremely grateful” to Boris Johnson for giving him the opportunity to serve “this amazing part of our country” ,

“The warmth and support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you very much,” he wrote.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented on the MP’s departure and thanked him for helping to “restore power sharing in Stormont” and to reach an agreement to avoid a hard limit.

“In 8 months as Secretary of State, you helped Julian restore power in Stormont, we reached an agreement to avoid a hard border and marriage equality. You are one of the best politicians in Britain today. Thank you,” he wrote ,

