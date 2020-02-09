Advertisement

NEW YORK – There’s always a lot going on at a Brandon Maxwell fashion show, but there was more to see than the usual human fashion fans on Saturday night: A majestic gathering of moose, bison, brown bear, bighorn sheep and caribou from Alaska also enjoyed the show at the American Museum of Natural history.

Maxwell said backstage that he had wanted to run a runway show at the legendary Manhattan institution for years, and he had asked many times. Then museum officials came to him four months ago and asked if he would contribute to an upcoming exhibition: “The Nature of Color”. He decided that this was the perfect time to ask if he could stage a show there, and they immediately agreed, he said.

Maxwell’s runway meandered through the Hall of North American Mammals, past 43 dioramas that represented dozens of species. The grand finale was the dress that Maxwell had specially made for the upcoming exhibition: a fiery red, translucent, flowing dress with a bow around the neck.

This dress went well with the Oscars red carpet, as did a number of other flowing creations, including some in glamorous citrus green and a white dress with a translucent cloak. But Maxwell, with a shy smile, declined to answer whether any of his designs would find the way to the Los Angeles Sunday ceremony.

The show on Saturday had an almost loud atmosphere, perhaps also because cocktails were served in the museum lobby beforehand. But above all because the models were cheered on routinely as they strutted the runway by real cheerleaders: Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback, who can be seen in the Netflix documentaries ‘Cheer’. Her enthusiasm brought a smile to the faces of many models who were unable to keep their required, straightforward and serious facial expressions.

One of the main attractions on the catwalk was the supermodel Bella Hadid, who ran twice in two tight outfits: first in a casual ensemble with shiny silver pants and a bra top covered with a black jacket, then in a glamorous black ensemble a wide skirt and a sleeveless top with a huge horizontal slit topped with a black hat.

When asked how the unusual presence of animals influenced this collection, Maxwell replied: “I grew up in East Texas, don’t forget it. Out here in nature, in front of all these animals, this is my home! I mean, not THESE animals. ‘

He added, “My mother howled when she came in. She said,” This is the room for you. “I hope it was. I’m happy.”

And when asked to name his favorite exhibited mammal, he said “the bear, of course,” and mimicked a growling and scratching bear and strength, “he said. “Power and violence for eight minutes.”

Associated Press producer Gina Abdy contributed to this report.

