St. Louis Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester (19) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks in the first round at the Honda Center. Bouwmeester was later involved in a medical emergency that resulted in the game being postponed.

Jay Bouwmeester remains in Southern California, but the seasoned St. Louis Blues defender was vigilant on the bench during a game a day after the breakdown and spoke to his teammates.

“He was in a good mood with us, typical Jay. I think we all felt a lot better when we knew we had the opportunity to speak to him. Typical Jay is a very good Jay,” said defender Alex Pietrangelo.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester suffered from heart disease in the first phase of the game against Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday evening. General manager Doug Armstrong said during a press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday that Bouwmeester stopped responding after the bank collapse. A defibrillator was used and he became conscious immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.

“He is doing very well and is currently going through a series of tests. Things are looking very positive,” said Armstrong.

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the bench, which leads to the cancellation of blues vs.

Pietrangelo – one of the first to call for help after Bouwmeester collapsed at 7:50 in the first phase – said he visited Bouwmeester in the hospital on Tuesday evening and the rest of the team saw him through FaceTime. The team stayed in Southern California before taking a charter flight to Las Vegas, where they will play against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Bouwmeester’s father was at the game as part of the team’s annual father trip and accompanied his son to the hospital.

The team had a meeting at the Las Vegas hotel before the media was approved. Several players stayed for the press conference and looked shaken and tired after a long night and morning.

“It is difficult to explain, it went so fast that it felt like an eternity to us,” said Pietrangelo. “It’s not easy to see someone go through it, let alone your close friend and teammate with whom you are with every day. Of course, we are lucky enough to have us whenever you go through something like that.”

While Bouwmeester stays in the hospital, the blues try to focus on hockey again. The defending Stanley Cup champion led the Western Conference with 73 points, but the gap between the three best teams in the Central Division was only four points for Wednesday’s games.

Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as blues defender Jay Bouwmeester, who has suffered a medical emergency, goes from medical to the first phase of an NHL game on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California Personnel is processed.

Armstrong and his players praised the Ducks and Blues medical staff for their quick work.

“How quickly they got there to resuscitate Jay to get him back is a testament to the work done and a testament to the NHLPA and the NHL to ensure that the teams do the right work behind the scenes and the people have it right places to help the boys when something happens, “said Armstrong.

The NHL has had standards for dealing with potential life-threatening heart problems for several seasons. This includes having a team doctor within 50 feet of the bank. An orthopedist and two other doctors are also nearby.

Defibrillators must also be in the vicinity. The home team has one on their bench and the away team cannot be farther away than their changing room. Every medical team regularly tests the evacuation of a seriously injured player before the season and all players are examined for serious heart disease.

The last player to collapse on an NHL bank before Bouwmeester was Dallas striker Rich Peverley in 2014. Peverley had an irregular heartbeat and the quick response from the emergency officials made sure he was fine. Detroit Jiri Fischer had a similar episode in 2005.

“The incidents with Peverley and Fischer, and now Bouwmeester, have all reminded us of the importance of making team doctors near the casinos and defibrillators easily accessible at short notice,” said Ken Holland, general manager of Edmonton Oilers, who joined Fischer in 2005 had collapsed on the bench. “It has probably saved her whole life. Incredible work by league and team doctors.”

Bouwmeester, who is in his 17th NHL season, ran in his 57th game this season and the 1,241. His NHL skating career. He had driven 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and recorded 5:34 ice age when the game started.

The Blues and Ducks talk to the league about putting together the game that has been postponed. Armstrong said a full 60 minutes will be played and the game will continue with a tie.