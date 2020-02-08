Advertisement

Today the world mourns for Orson Bean – a true American classic, an original thinker, an iconoclast, a comedic genius, a master of stage art and one of the last great racing drivers of his generation. For us, the loss is also much more personal. Orson was and remains part of the Breitbart family. In fact, he was Andrew Breitbart’s father-in-law, and this relationship would prove very important not only for Andrew, but for all of us here at Breitbart News.

When Andrew and his wife Susie first met, Andrew was just beginning to change his mind, which would later become his legacy and help shape his core principles. It’s hard to overdo Orson’s role in this transformation. For those of you who have read Andrew’s latest book, Righteous Outrage: Excuse Me While I Save the World, you probably already know the story:

One day I asked (my father-in-law Orson Bean) why he had Rush Limbaugh’s book The Way Things Ought to Be on his shelf. I asked him, “Why would you have a book from this guy?”

And Orson said, “Have you ever listened to him?”

I said yes, of course, although I never had. I was deeply convinced that Rush Limbaugh was a Nazi, an anti-black, an anti-Jew, and an anti-all decent. Without insulting me for not agreeing with him, Orson simply suggested that I listen to him again.

While listening to Jim Rome and Howard Stern, the intensity of the 1992 election cycle made it necessary to switch the frequency to listening through horse racing.

This is where my rendezvous with fate begins.

I turned on the KFI 640 AM to listen to evil in person from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. In fact, my goal was to enjoy the level of evil I found in Rush Limbaugh. I was looking forward to a funny discussion with Orson to confirm how right I was. One hour turned into three. A listening hour for a week. And next I started to doubt my pre-programmed self. I was still a democrat. I was still liberal.

But after listening for months while driving thousands of miles in my car, I couldn’t believe I once thought this man was a Nazi or something close. Although I could not yet accept the assumption that he speaks my language, I was amazed at how he picked up on the latest news and provided an entertaining and clear analysis that I had never seen on TV, especially on Sunday morning broadcasts This has been my point of contact for my political views so far.

Most importantly, like the professor I always wanted to study under but never had the privilege of, Limbaugh created a vivid picture of the architecture of a world I lived in, but which I couldn’t fully see: the Democrat Media complex. Embedded in Limbaugh’s analysis of politics has always been a tandem discussion in the media. Each segment tirelessly referred to a collusion between the media and the Democratic Party. When Clarence Thomas’ hearings showed me that something was wrong, the following years of listening to Limbaugh and Dennis Prager – who was also undergoing political change from the Democratic to the Republican Party at the time – explained to me with uncanny precision what exactly that was was wrong. I swallowed hard and admitted to Orson that he was right.

For the next 20 years, Orson would not only become a loving and beloved father-in-law for Andrew and a devoted grandfather for his and Susie’s four children, but one of Andrew’s greatest professors for life. And if you knew Orson, for many of us that was exactly what he was – a professor, an elderly statesman, a source of insight gained from an incredible journey through life, full of twists and turns, serious passions, love and heartbreak, exploration and diversity, and the courage to live the truth. Orson was one of the few to be blacklisted twice in Hollywood – once by conservatives and once by liberals – even though he insists on not being a communist, he just wanted to fool a young woman who was one!

Rest in peace, Orson. Your legacy lives on in many places, in many hearts and in many heads, and I can assure you that here at Breitbart News we will never forget you and your share of our legacy.

