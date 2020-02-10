Play video content
“His game is better than ever.”
This is Brett Favre He said he hadn’t seen a decline Tom Brady At 42 years … tell TMZ Sports TB12’s teammates deserved most of the blame for his bad year.
“I saw that a quarterback was still able to do what they normally do, but the cast around them was not up to date,” says Favre …
“How many times have we seen Tom frustrated this year because the boys weren’t on the same page?”
Tom hit a career low of 88.0 QB last season … and his godparents haven’t had a low postseason for the first time in YEARS.
However, according to Favre, a decline in TB12 was not the reason. He believes Tom was still showing the same tools that led him to the G.O.A.T. of the game.
“I haven’t seen a drop in his arm strength,” says Favre.
Still, Favre admits that Brady may be off the godfather after this season … and as someone who left Green Bay towards the end of his career, he spoke to us about how Tom’s attitude could go into this offseason.
