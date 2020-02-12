Advertisement

God bless Lisa Vanderpump, who has introduced the perfect combination of love and fear into her Vanderpump Rules SURvers. This usually only results in a lot of begging with puppy eyes when they inevitably make a mistake, but LVP has brought one new employee in particularly good shape. So much so that in the February 10 episode she convinced him to hold a rainbow umbrella above her head for the entire L.A. Pride parade … without a shirt. I could only strive for the level of boss lady that Lisa has gone to.

The SURvent in question is Brett Caprioni, who took part in the show as a barback this season. Lisa revealed in the previous episode that she also decided to hire Brett as her personal “trainer,” although it wasn’t the training section she was interested in. “What I think, you know, energize, is that someone [who] is absolutely fantastic is very attentive to me,” she explained. “And all I have to do is pay him $ 100 an hour? If I could just work it out so I don’t even have to do a damn sit-up, that would be perfect. “

For $ 100 an hour, Lisa Brett also has to make tea, have the swans bathe and be her pool man, but I stray.

Bravo / screenshot

Since then Lisa has actually made Brett her assistant and her personal eye candy. He comes to Villa Rosa on her wake and calls for training sessions, making Pride posters and basically everything she asks him to do. You almost want to feel sorry for him, until you remember that he was involved in a racist tweet scandal. OK, of course, he apologized for it, but karma is karma, my friend! Sorry, sorry for this man, and praise Queen LVP.

