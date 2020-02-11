Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 1, episode 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “Studs.”)

It was all about love – and in some cases lust – during the latest episode of Fox’s spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

In ‘Studs’, while the first responders dealt with a number of emergencies, some of them explored their romantic sides, including Paul (Brian Michael Smith). After contacting a woman named Josie in an emergency, he explores a relationship until she runs away and discovers that he is trans.

Despite the setback, things ended in a relatively promising tone. Below Smith explains what is next for Paul and his co-first responders.

Paul had a lot going on in this episode. What was your first reaction to his storyline this week?

Brian Michael Smith: In the beginning I was excited because I also had to learn a little more about the character, because they don’t give you too much information about these shows. So I liked how my character was introduced. You’ve seen a bit that although he had a heavy attack in some departments in his time in Chicago, he was still a very good firefighter, he still had a lot of passion for the job, he enjoyed it. And then he went to Austin and he really began to commit and feel a deeper sense of being part of the team.

But there wasn’t much about his personal life that had been explored in those first episodes. So when the door on this one was open, I was really excited and it was nice to have something that went further than just a discussion because I think from the earlier versions of the script, it was like the character was just explaining some kind of challenging for him as a trans-man who might be dating. And when they reviewed it, I found the way they changed it, so that the public gets the chance to walk in this person’s shoes.

I feel that the audience understands it at the level of experience in a way that they would not understand if they had not just taken a ride with us. So I thought it was a great way to share the side of the trans experience they had never seen before.

Have you had anything to say about the script and your role?

Yes, what I absolutely love about this production is that they brought in people they believed could bring something into the roles, and they are open to what we all need to bring into the roles of our own experiences and ideas . So they spent time with us after we were cast, and they started to write a little more about who we are as people and what they saw in us. And the doors are open.

So I had a really great meeting with the writing room and I shared my own personal experience, and just like someone who was involved in the community outside of my own experience, just talking about what things I would like to see or what things I wanted to see wish I had seen it coming. And they were very open to that. I think it’s a very beautiful creative relationship.

Was it fun to explore Paul’s romantic side in this episode?

It was really nice to be honest. Because the other characters that I have played, I have not had a chance to do a romantic story and I have not seen any romantic comedies or romantic movies with a trans-male character in this way that did not end in tragedy or something. . So it was really fun to do the meet cute and make the ride with the character.

I thought it was cool for someone who didn’t have that experience. Paul hasn’t opened himself to something like that for a while. And to have fun in a way that doesn’t involve physical danger where his life is at stake, but just another kind of danger in terms of vulnerability … (it) was great.

Speaking of vulnerability, Josie rejected Paul after hearing that he was trans. Will Paul become more open in the future or will he retire further to himself?

It would make perfect sense for Paul to close afterwards, and I think he wanted to. But what was really cool about the episode was that he (perhaps) found some rejection on the romantic side, but it has his friendship and relationship with T.K. deepens. (Ronen Rubinstein) and with Carlos (Rafael Silva).

I thought that was a very nice turn for this specific episode where he might have been hit on this spot, but he feels more supported, so that even if he tries again, which he may be more open to, he certainly won’t “it” feels like he’s doing it alone. And I think this was something that he didn’t really get the chance to experience, just find the space in the queer community. I don’t think Paul was really involved in the queer community during his time in Chicago. So finding this place where he could fully be himself with people he trusted, I thought was enormous for him and will keep him on a path to be more vulnerable.

Will we see their friendship grow on the screen?

I feel that in earlier episodes I was just based on what happened organically between us as actors, I feel like T.K. and Paul just clicked a bit there and they really have a good working relationship. They have that unspoken thing where it is as if I know a little bit what he is going to do and I can support him or he knows what I am going to do and he will support me. And so we just drive that chain.

I loved that after I had that meeting in the writers’ room, I spoke to them about that line of three things, where I learned in my own life that if I have a conversation with one person about my trans experience, my history , they tell someone else, so it’s like telling three other people.

It is just something that he has come to expect and know, but at least now he knows that he can trust who he is and that Austin and the community in which he finds himself are much safer than he let himself be believed until then. So I think he can certainly be more open and it will be moments when you see the deepening of their friendship.

What else can we expect from Paul this season?

I think I can only see Paul becoming more comfortable, taking on more challenges or taking on deeper roles in more challenging rescues. And his sense of humor is starting to emerge a bit more. So you can search for that.

Your character tackles many emergency situations – has there been a favorite?

The concept of what happens in “Studs” with the bull factory, I mean, it’s just projectiles of rain troughs raining down and it felt like we were in a war movie. But that was really nice because I always wanted to be in a war movie. That is the closest I have been to date. So I feel like we’ve had some training – if war movies come out, I’m ready. (Laughs)

You have played a responder more than once in shows in the past such as Homeland, Girls and Blue Bloods. How is your approach to this role in 9-1-1: Lone Star different from those from the past?

I hit the first responder trifecta, I am very excited. Because I started playing police roles and then I became an EMT in Homeland and I played a fireman role and I was really excited. I enjoyed doing a little bit each. A firefighter was something I really wanted to do just because of the physicality of the work and although it is fake, things are very practical on this set. There are some CGI effects, but many of them are practical.

And I think one of the differences in the police roles I have played has been a lot of interpersonal (material) – people get caught up in the arrest and all that sort of thing. And my role in Queen Sugar, I am usually more of a kind of consultant hat than really physical. So it was very cool to play the other side of the life of a first aid worker.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Monday, 8 / 7c, Fox

