The Tennessee Vols have officially announced on Wednesday that tight coach Brian Niedermeyer is moving to the defensive side of the ball to coach within linebackers in 2020.

Joe Osovet, who served in an off-the-field role, was promoted to a tight coach.

If you’re worried about Niedermeyer going from the attacking side of the ball to an important role on the defensive side of the ball, don’t do that.

Niedermeyer said on Wednesday evening that moving to “coming home” is.

When discussing the coaching move on Wednesday, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt pointed out that Niedermeyer got his start on the defensive side of the ball (under Pruitt in Georgia and Alabama).

Pruitt also said that the move would be great for Niedermeyer’s development as a coach (proof that Pruitt is more than just winning games, he is about developing players / coaches).

At the moment, I think that almost every Vol fan has a lot of faith in Pruitt’s decisions about coaching.

