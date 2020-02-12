(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtunA8wPwsA (/ embed)

If you’re looking for a new series of crimes with a twist, look no further than Briarpatch.

The American anthology series presents a new version of the novel by Ross Thomas, in particular with Benjamin Dill now Allegra Dill, played by Rosario Dawson. The cast recently sat down with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour to offer a glimpse into what creator Andy Greenwald called the “existentially corrupt city of San Bonifacio, Texas.”

Greenwald also shared the good and bad news of this anthology series with 10 episodes: “We are telling a story that this season is starting to end, so everything is fair play … No one is safe.”

Hunted investigator Allegra Dill returns to her hometown after her younger sister, a homicide officer, was killed in a car bombing. “She has a lot of experience figuring out things that other people can’t,” Dawson example. And with that ‘leverage and the courage’, she knows ‘she can break certain rules’. In fact, she doesn’t expect to be in town for long; she only plans to need a hotel room for a week when she first arrives.

“If you are lucky in our profession, you may have a chance during the course of your career to read something and not only let it jump off the page, but also to jump out and grab you by the shoulders and you And that’s what happened when I read this, “Jay R. Ferguson shared.

Watch the video above for more from Dawson, Ferguson, Kim Dickens and Greenwald about the characters and adaptation of Briarpatch.

Briarpatch, Thursday, 10 / 9c, USA.