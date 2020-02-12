Rockwell

28

–

5

Crescent embracing

A brilliant Rockwell back division complemented the good work of a hard-working striker to score an unexpectedly comfortable 28: 5 win against Crescent Comprehensive in the second quarter-final of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools’ senior cup on Wednesday in Markets Field.

Rockwell’s Tom Tobin in action while Crescent’s Joe Rickard watches. Photo: INPHO / Tommy Dickson

Rockwell certainly had no complaints about the late switch of the game from Thomond Park, where his light-footed three-quarters were ideal for a flawless surface that was more suited to the alignment of League of Ireland football.

The first half was tight enough and Crescent enjoyed the better of the opening quarter, but the game’s appearance had changed during the break when the Tipperary boys led 7-5. The second half was more or less one-way traffic, with Rockwell making another three attempts.

“We started poorly and had only one shot in one attempt in the nervous first half, but we did a lot better in the second half,” said Rockwell head coach Kevin Leamy.

“We have a lot of talented players and it has been shown in our attempts that we scored a goal, even though we were flattered by the margin.”

Both back divisions showed their class in the early stages of the competition. Crescent was unfortunate to have lost his number eight and captain Barry Scott early due to a head injury, but it still looked promising after a positive start.

However, they were kept in check by a determined Rockwell defense, which then showed their attack potential. After 20 minutes, skipper Alan Flannery discovered a gap and quickly shot through from 35 meters to make an excellent attempt. Half of John O’Sullivan landed the first of four conversions with a kick.

Crescent responded in style. A short throw in a line-out allowed them to get the game within inches of the Rockwell posts, and even though they were kept straight, they won the resulting crush and paved the way for David Murphy to replace the game the right wing to narrow the gap to 7-5.

However, Rockwell was in control in the second half. It didn’t help Crescent that they lost Sean Malone from the second row to a yellow card and that Rockwell took full advantage. Center Sam Tarleton and full-back Joshua O’Dwyer devastated their speed and tread angle to get two remarkably similar results and nicely done attempts.

John O’Sullivan converted both and then got himself into the scoring at the last minute and added the points again.

Rockwell is now traveling to Musgrave Park to face CBC on Tuesday.

Crescent Comp – B Cosgrove; D O’Shea, D Casserly, D Rickard, T O’Sulllivan; B. Davey, J. Duggan; E. O’Sullivan, J. Rickard, B. O’Sullivan, D. Doyle, S. Malone, J. McKeogh, P. Dolphin, B. Scott Capt.

Subs used: D O’Grady, D Murphy, C Henchy, E Quinn, G Kelly, C O’Halloran.

Rockwell – J O’Dwyer; P Wall, S Tarleton, A Flannery Capt, T Tobin; J O’Sullivan, A Maher; D Foley, D Fanning, M Burke, L Fogarty, B O’Dea, C Kelly, R Anglim, L Shine.

Sub uses: K Grogan.

Referee – Tommy O’Donoghue (MAR).