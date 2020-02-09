Advertisement

A British Airways (BA) flight broke the record for the fastest subsonic flight ever between New York and London, with a top speed of more than 800 mph (1,287 km / h).

The Boeing 747 aircraft flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday and reached its destination in four hours and 56 minutes, while Storm Ciara rushed to the UK.

The plane landed at Heathrow Airport at 4.43 am, almost two hours earlier than planned. The top speed during the flight was 825 mph (1,327 km / h), according to Flightradar24, an online flight tracking service.

The flight tracking platform estimates that the average time it takes for an airplane to fly between London and New York is six hours and 13 minutes.

Flightradar24 announced the news of the record-breaking flight on his Twitter account and wrote: “If we are not mistaken, BA is now taking the fastest subsonic NY-London crossing of Norwegian.”

The service added that the British Airways flight was a minute faster than a Virgin Airbus A350 flight, which landed at Heathrow a little later. It defeated another Virgin aircraft that landed half an hour later with three minutes.

All three flights comfortably beat the previous record of five hours and 13 minutes, which has been in Norwegian’s possession since January 2018.

A BA spokesperson said, “We always give priority to safety over speed records, but our highly trained pilots have optimally utilized the conditions to get customers back to London well in advance.”

Storm Ciara landed in the UK at the weekend and caused serious travel disruptions.

A company spokesperson told CNN that BA, like all other airlines operating flights to and from the UK, was hit by Storm Ciara – and had canceled some of its flights and merged others.

