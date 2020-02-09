Advertisement

No, the Concorde has not made a triumphal return.

But a British Airways flight from New York to London this weekend clocked in less than five hours, the fastest time by a subsonic jetliner for that specific transatlantic route.

Flight 112, a Boeing 747, reached a top speed of 825 mph over the North Atlantic, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform. The flight left Kennedy International Airport at 6:47 PM. Arrived at Heathrow Airport on Saturday and today at 4.43 am, a flight time of 4 hours, 56 minutes. The average flight time on that British Airways route during the past 30 days was 6 hours, 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

Two Virgin Atlantic flights from JFK to Heathrow on the same night also made it in five hours or less.

The speed of the sound is around 767 km / h, but because the flight was aided by a strong wind in the back, it was not considered supersonic like the retired Concorde, said Jay Spenser, co-author of “747: Creating the World’s First Jumbo Jet and other adventures from a life in aviation. “

“It’s just amazing that they got there so quickly,” said Spenser.

The flight benefited from the strongest part of the jet stream, known as the jet streak, which caused backwinds of more than 200 mph and contributed to the formation of a powerful storm that caused great damage in the UK, said Ryan Hanrahan, chief meteorologist for WVIT -TV, an NBC affiliate in Connecticut.

The hurricane force winds of the storm have grounded many other flights, shut down power and caused flooding.

“The jet stream was exceptionally strong,” Hanrahan said today.

A British Airways spokesperson, Chip Garner, said today in an email that flight safety was paramount.

“We always give priority to safety over speed records,” Garner said, “but our well-trained pilots have made the best possible use of the conditions to get customers back to London well in advance.”

Spenser said that a Boeing 747 carrying 400 passengers uses about the same amount of fuel as the Concorde with 100 passengers before it retired in 2003. The flight time from New York to London with the Concorde, which was popular with the rich and famous and priced outside the budgets of most travelers, was 3 1/2 hours.

Apart from the early arrival in London, passengers on the record flight would have had little evidence that they had reached speeds of more than 800 mph for 24 minutes off the coast of Newfoundland, Spenser said.

“There would be no indications or indications that the ground speed was higher or lower,” he said.

Norwegian Air previously achieved the record for the fastest subsonic flight from New York to London, which it established in January 2018 with a time of 5 hours, 13 minutes.

On Saturday night, Virgin Atlantic Flight landed 4 4 hours, 57 minutes after the JFK departed, according to Flightradar24, which clocked Virgin Flight 46 from New York to London the same evening at 5:00.

On Twitter, Virgin Atlantic said the jets used, the Airbus A350-1000, have two engines and are more fuel-efficient. The Boeing 747 has four engines.

“It is true that we were barely defeated by a BA Boeing 747, but they had twice as many engines and burned twice as much fuel as Captain Chris in our brand-new, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-1000,” said Virgin.

Passengers on British Airways flight 117 from Heathrow to JFK were not so lucky today. The flight arrived about 1 hour, 49 minutes late. Blame the headwind.

“The LHR> JFK flight was not nearly as enjoyable lol,” Hanrahan said on Twitter.

