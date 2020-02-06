Advertisement

Crown companies pay many of the highest public sector salaries and employ 70 of the 100 highest paid employees, all of whom earn at least $ 400,000 a year. These are listed in the Postmedia database.

In the 10 issues of the database created by Postmedia, executives from B.C. The Investment Management Corporation has consistently topped the list. Over half of these 100 top earners are employees of this agency, who are responsible for investing in state pension plans. CEO Gordon Fyfe was the highest paid official in BC. in 2018 with a salary of $ 3 million and spending of $ 34,000.

The Investment Management Corporation has always claimed to manage billions in assets, so it must offer compensation packages that compete with the private sector to attract top employees. Managers’ remuneration is paid through the pension plans they manage.

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe name="wpcom-iframe-4f2c0dc77e0651df121e00ed0b38037b-5e3ca7f944d82" id="wpcom-iframe-4f2c0dc77e0651df121e00ed0b38037b-5e3ca7f944d82" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="100%" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" class="wpcom-protected-iframe "></noscript>

“BCI does not receive a single dollar of government funding from the government. As a result, the provincial government does not play a role in setting BCI manager and employee salaries, ”an email from the Treasury said.

Gordon J. Fyfe, CEO of the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

B.C. Hydro predicts a rate increase of 6.2 percent between 2020 and 2024. The company has lower salaries than the investment company, but still pays more than 100 employees over $ 200,000 a year.

Hydro’s 2017/18 financial year list includes many senior positions as well as 25 technicians and other employees. There is one technician who cracked the Crown Group’s top 10 leaderboard when he earned $ 287,000 plus $ 7,000 spending in 2018 (the last year data was available).

The Powerline technician, who made it into the top salary class, received a one-time payment from the time he had earned in his long career. This was paid out in 2018 when he retired, said Susie Rieder, spokeswoman for B.C. Hydro.

She said Hydro, as BC’s largest crown company, employs more skilled and experienced professionals than many other companies. Many are unionized workers with special skills who can work around the clock, seven days a week in the event of a power outage.

“Many … work overtime to respond to emergencies that result in power outages, and their total wages may vary depending on the amount of overtime required,” she said.

Between 2017 and 18, another 42 employees received more than $ 200,000 a year from Powerex Corporation, B.C.’s power distribution and trading subsidiary. Hydro.

In fact, Powerex has some of the highest executive salaries after the investment company, paid the most to the Director of Trading, who earned $ 865,000.

Postmedia collected salary data for nearly 90,000 public sector employees who earned at least $ 75,000 a year between 2018 and 2017/18 from around 100 public sector employers, including the provincial government, city halls, and universities. Postmedia used this data to create a searchable database with the names, titles, jobs and references of these public employees.

At ICBC, which Attorney General David Eby called financial dumpster fire, 32 employees earned more than $ 200,000 between 2017 and 18. This includes some people in management positions in the claims department.

In the fiscal year that ended in 2019, 21 employees were paid more than $ 200,000, an ICBC spokesman, Brent Shearer, said in an email.

“The decrease in the number of employees who have reached this level is mainly due to changes in the management team and the abolition of certain executive compensation schemes,” he said.

ICBC salaries are believed to be consistent across the public sector in BC. and create a competitive compensation package.

“Our leadership team and members of our Senior Leadership Group are professionals who have the skills to oversee and manage a multi-billion dollar organization that British Columbians depend on,” said Shearer.

Brenda Leong, CEO of B.C. Securities Commission, in 2012.

Two people at B.C. The top 10 at Investment Management Corporation are women, while Hydro had three women and ICBC four.

The President and CEO of the Securities Commission, Brenda Leong, is a woman and was the 34th highest-paid official in BC. Because Powerex did not provide first names to its employees, it was difficult to determine the gender.

“Promoting women’s professional development within ICBC is a priority for us,” said ICBC Shearer.

“One of our goals is for women to fill 50 percent of our leadership positions. We are happy to announce that we are on the right track to reach this number by the end of our fiscal year.”

B.C. Hydro said it is committed to building an inclusive culture and workforce and reflecting the diversity of the province.

“As such, we are proud of the female representation on our management team,” said Rieder from Hydro.

B.C. Ferries had two executives in the top 100 list, both of whom are men. However, this organization no longer became Crown Corporation in 2003 when it was transformed into an independent, commercial organization under the Company Act.

[email protected]

twitter.com/loriculbert

The public sector salary database

The database includes fees for more than 88,800 civil servants who work in over 100 public agencies, including the provincial government, crown companies, health authorities, municipalities, universities and colleges, school districts and municipal police stations. The figures come from publicly available reports on the disclosure of remuneration and requests for freedom of information.

Remuneration information includes base salary, overtime, vacation payments and severance payments.

Depending on how an agency reports financial data, the information comes either from the 2017/18 financial year or the 2018 calendar year.

You can search the database at the following address: vancouversun.com/salaries

PUBLIC SECTOR CONTAINS SERIES

Saturday – Part 1: The gender pay gap

Monday – Part 2: The state government

Tuesday – Part 3: Local governments

Wednesday – part 4: universities and colleges

Thursday – part 5: school blackboards

Friday – Part 6: Crown company

CLICK HERE to report a typo.

Is there more to this story? We’d love to hear from you about these or other stories that you think we should know. Email to [email protected]

Advertisement