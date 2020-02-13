Rishi Sunak, who was elected to the lower house for the first time in 2015, was appointed finance secretary to one of the highest positions, reflecting a meteoric rise within the conservative party.

Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, succeeds Sajid Javid, who stepped down when Prime Minister Boris Johnson carried out the first reshuffle since winning a major mandate in December 2019.

39-year-old Sunak, who has a background in business and finance and was chief secretary at the Treasury, takes on a role that matches that of the Indian Treasury Secretary. He was first elected from Richmond, Yorkshire in 2015.

Also promoted is Alok Sharma, who is the new business secretary. Priti Patel, another Minister of the Cabinet of Indian Origin, remains as Home Secretary, which is another important role in the British government.

The appointments mean that three of the top cabinet jobs in the Johnson administration will be filled by Indian Ministers of Origin.

Suella Braverman (née Fernandes) from Goa is the fourth person of Indian descent to hold a top position in the Johnson government. Suella Braverman has been appointed Attorney General and will attend cabinet meetings.

Rishi Sunak will be responsible for managing UK finances to take a new path in the post-Brexit world. His immediate task is to present the next budget in March.

The new appointments mark a new record for the 1.5 million strong Indian community’s participation in British politics since the late 19th century, when Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Indian to be elected to the House of Commons.

Conservative Party leader James Cleverly said recently at a Republic Day event that Johnson leads the “Desi government” in British history.

Sunak, who is married to Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata, soon came under fire from the opposition Labor Party, which he called Johnson’s “henchman” in the finance department. He succeeded Javid, who was the victim of a policy linked to Johnson’s close adjutant Dominic Cummings.