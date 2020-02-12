Advertisement

London – The UK government wants to give regulators the power to punish social media companies for harmful content on their platforms.

The plans announced on Wednesday give UK telecoms guard Ofcom the power to impose “due diligence” on companies like Facebook and Twitter “to protect users from harmful and illegal terrorist and child abuse content”.

Companies where harmful material thrives or is not removed quickly could be sanctioned. Ofcom currently monitors radio and television stations and can impose fines or even throw repeat offenders from the air.

The government said it was “cautious” to make the changes, but new legislation would be required for them to enter into force. The officials were said to be working “at speed” to draft a new law. Ofcom will hold companies accountable for not handling harmful material, and platforms must quickly remove “illegal content” and “minimize the risk of occurrence”.

To ensure freedom of expression, the regulations do not prohibit access to, or publication of, objectionable but legal content, although the government said Internet companies would decide which material to tolerate.

Online businesses “must explicitly and clearly state what content and behavior is acceptable on their websites and enforce it effectively, consistently, and transparently,” the government said.

Tech companies welcomed the regulations.

“Facebook has long required new regulations to set high standards on the Internet,” said Rebecca Stimson, director of public order for the UK social network. “New rules are needed so that we take a more consistent approach across platforms and companies don’t make as many important decisions on their own.”

YouTube, a Google company, said it was looking forward to “working with the government and Ofcom to ensure a free, open, and secure internet that works for everyone.”

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said the new rules would be “proportionate and strong”.

“We have an incredible opportunity to lead the world in building a thriving digital economy powered by pioneering technologies that everyone in the UK trust and protect,” she said.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children welcomed “a model of due diligence that requires great technical effort to prevent online harm”.

Proponents of freedom of expression, however, raised concerns about government attempts to restrict activities that may be harmful but not illegal.

