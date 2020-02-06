Advertisement

Israel Folau was released less than a year ago from the New South Wales Waratahs for homophobic statements. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung / Getty Images)

British rugby clubs are now seeking legal advice on possible loss of earnings when paying against Israel Folau, the competitive player who has been fired on the basis of a series of homophobic statements.

The sports star caused tremors in the UK after France-based RFL Super League team Catalans Dragons signed him last month.

Of the twelve teams in the Super League, 10 are based in Great Britain. This means that the majority of Folau’s away games will take place on British soil.

British rugby teams are preparing for financial losses because Israel signed Folau.

As a result, Super League clubs face legal action against Catalans Dragons if Israel Folau’s presence causes significant financial losses, the Daily Mail reported.

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell wrote to the Catalans last week, the newspaper reported.

Israel Folau leaves after hearing Rugby Australia’s Code of Conduct. (Matt King / Getty Images)

The teams that bring together a handful of British teams to spare the player jointly request that the club “report” if Hudgells or a club suffers “financial loss” as a result of Folaus transfer.

This applies both to the exit of title sponsors and the lack of external investments.

Hudgell told the BBC: “I reserve the right to do the editing against Catalan dragons.

“For example, if a title sponsor withdraws or an external investment is not secured, or if the Super League brand and its members are subject to quantifiable reputational damage.”

Israel Folau has made a number of anti-LGBT + comments in recent years.

The believer Christian, who has played at the highest levels in rugby leagues and the Australian Football League, was involved in a lawsuit with Rugby Australia that had released him.

The administrators quit connecting with him for allegedly violating his $ 4 million contract after the player made violent derogatory comments over the years.

Israel Folau arrives at the Fair Work Commission on June 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia, before speaking to Rugby Australia. (Don Arnold / Getty)

He finally reached an undisclosed agreement, ending the dismissal saga.

In 2017, he caused controversy when he said that he was opposed to marriage equality and would vote “no” in Australia’s postal vote.

Last year, he said that gay people would go to hell “if they don’t repent of their sins” on Instagram. He received a warning for his comments, but was not released.

However, Folau doubled his comments against LGBT + in April 2019 when he posted a meme on Instagram that warned of hell for gay people.

He was subsequently released in May this year for his anti-LGBT + comments.

Folau even launched a $ 3 million crowdfund to cover the legal costs of the federal lawsuit that GoFundMe later settled.

His sudden signing of a one-year contract last month shocked many athletes.

Club managers, however, have emphasized that Folau expresses further anti-LGBT views that he would expect “immediate termination”.

